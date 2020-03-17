The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks is the latest agency to shut its doors due to the current novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks operates units in Branson, Forsyth and Reeds Spring. The units provide a place where children can go after school and have a meal and complete homework, all in a safe environment.
Yesterday, the area's school districts issued a joint statement that they are closing the through April 3.
The Boys & Girls Club's complete statement:
The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks (BGCO) is committed to the safety and protection of our members, their families, and Club staff. Club Officials are doing everything possible to keep our Club protected from the spread of COVID-19.
With reports coming in from the Taney County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and area Public Schools, BGCO Officials has made the difficult decision to close BGCO Club units beginning at 4:00PM on March 18, 2020. BGCOClubUnits include Branson and Forsyth Club Units. The Reeds Spring Unit – operating out of the school district, has already closed. BGCO Club Units will remain closed until April 6, 2020 in conjunction with area schools unless circumstances should change. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.
While we are face-to-face with lots of uncertainty and evolving information regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), one thing remains the same, Our Mission – to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
“Our number one priority is the safety of our children and staff,” said Stoney Hays, CEO. “We did not make this decision lightly as we know that our members and their families are continuing to navigate life, some without employment, many without basic resources, and we are concerned for the well-being of our kids, their families, and our community. We will continue to investigate and offer resources for our members throughout this ordeal.”
The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks is committed to meet the needs of our members resulting from a potential prolonged school closure. We are investigating ways to assist Club members and families with services during our closure to include: Virtual Club Programming, Curbside Healthy Meals, and Age Appropriate High-Yield Learning Packets, to name a few. More information regarding these additional services for our members will soon follow.
Club Officials will continue to closely monitor reports from the Taney County Health Department and the CDC and we will continue to update our members and the community at-large with any new information that will affect service to members.
Thank you for your patience and support as we navigate through these unprecedented times. Please visit our Facebook page (@bgcozarks) and our website: www.bgcozarks.org/COVID19 for updates and member resources. For more information, please contact Stoney Hays, CEO at 417-335-2089 or by email at: shays@bgcozarks.org.
