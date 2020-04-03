On the same day that Taney County learned of its first death related to the COVID-19 virus, a CoxHealth officials confirmed that employees at Cox Medical Center Branson might have been exposed to COVID-19.
According to a statement from CoxHealth Director of Corporate Communications Yvette Williams, a patient who was being treated for non-COVID-19-related health issues tested positive for the virus. The test results came back after the patient's death.
The statement from Williams said it is not uncommon for a patient to interact with as many as 80 to 100 staff members.
"How many were close enough to be exposed is uncertain at this time," the statement said.
The statement said an investigation is underway and that CoxHealth is working with the health department.
In addition, effective Friday, employees with direct patient care will be wearing masks.
The Taney County Health Department confirmed the county's first COVID-19-related death on Friday evening. Earlier in the day, the health department said the county had its fourth and fifth confirmed cases of COVID-19, not counting two workers who live outside the county and a pair of Greene County residents who had visited Taney County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.