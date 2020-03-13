The Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District (TCED) announced a handful of changes, including a new committee designed to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the area’s destination marketing efforts.
A new Marketing Oversight Committee will take over responsibility for all destination-related research when a new contract with the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB becomes effective April 1.
Derek Smith, current chairman and president of the Tourism District’s Board of Directors, summarized what is to come to address community concerns, market changes and the never-ending need to improve results for the District’s stakeholders:
No. 1, the Tourism District will establish a new Marketing Oversight Committee that will be responsible for (the TCED’s) destination’s strategic short and long term marketing objectives. The new committee will report directly to the Tourism District’s Board of Directors.
Similar groups, like the District Marketing Council and Marketing Advisory Council, have previously been managed by the Branson/Lakes Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB). The CVB is the destination marketing organization contracted by the Tourism District to provide marketing services.
No. 2, the Tourism District’s newly formed Marketing Oversight Committee, will receive all responsibility for destination related research, including the annual advertising effectiveness study. This responsibility includes efforts to involve and inform stakeholders of the objectives, assumptions, value and limitations of all research results in a timely and fully transparent way.
Destination research has also previously been managed and administered by the CVB.
No. 3, a new contract, to become effective on April 1 has been executed for the District’s marketing services that will enact the two previously stated changes. The contract also maintains the administrative fee, without increase in the minimum or the percentage used for annual calculations.
This contract has a three-year term and is subject to annual approval and budget appropriation. With six months notice, the contract may be terminated by the district based on the quality of services provided.
According to Ann McDowell, executive director of Project Branson, details regarding how these committee members will be selected, when the committee will become active and what exactly this committee will be taking over from the chamber “hasn’t been fully worked out yet.”
“One of the first steps is bylaw changes for both organizations,” said McDowell in an email. “The Tourism District is fully committed to being open and transparent with the media and the District stakeholders, there just isn’t much more regarding implementation to share quite yet.”
According to Smith, the goal of these actions is to increase the number of visitors to the area.
“Our ultimate goal is to grow visitation to the District by implementing research-based, stakeholder-driven, destination marketing that is strategically directed to maximize results,” said Smith in the release.
“We are disrupting the ‘status quo’ because we’ve heard the concerns of our stakeholders and understand that we have to fix the root cause of these issues by establishing an organizational structure that will stand the test of time, while we focus on significantly growing visitation, this year and for many years to come. It’s a big undertaking, but we have passionate people throughout the community dedicated to making it happen.”
According to the release, the TCED reported record tax revenues for 2019, up 4.3% from 2018 revenues, which had set the previous record.
The district was established in 2001 under Missouri State Law to promote tourism to the area, primarily by collecting and administering a 1% sales tax, which was initiated on April 1, 2006, for destination marketing efforts that attract visitors to the region.
The district’s geographic boundaries unite the tourism community across county lines to include the city of Branson, the village of Indian Point and tourism-oriented portions of Taney and Stone counties, including Silver Dollar City. A seven-person, volunteer board of directors oversees the spending of tourism district tax dollars.
Visit blatced.org to learn more about the TCED.
