The Hollister High School Designer Genes Basketball Team took to the court in a game against Crane High School for their final, and only, home game of the season on Jan. 30.
The Designer Genes team at Hollister is comprised of students with special needs. The Designer Genes program was launched in 2014 by Crane Administrator and Baseball Coach Bryan Harmon to give students with special needs the chance to play a school sport and show off their abilities on the court.
With only seconds left to go on the clock, 11th Grader Dylan Goebel shot and made a three point shot to give the Hollister team the win over Crane 39-38. Dawning the No. 8 jersey and using a marker to draw a No. 8 on his shoes, Goebel said his final three-point shot was made to honor his favorite player, the late Kobe Bryant.
“So I honored him with the three, because he meant a lot to me. Kobe Bryant, he was a good athlete and … he’s changed my life,” said Goebel. “I just think that it’s personal to me. My shoe. I did that in art. It means a lot to me to have No. 8 on tonight for Kobe and his family. That’s what I did it for.”
Compared to last year, Goebel said that he feels like he’s doing a lot better out on the court this year and even feels like he’s taken on a leadership role on the team.
“I’m pretty good. I’ve played basketball since the 7th Grade. I’m playing for two teams right now. I also play for Champion Athletes of the Ozarks right now,” said Goebel. “I just love being a part of basketball. It’s awesome. I just love it. It’s a good experience to get out there.”
The Hollister School District joined the Designer Genes program for the 2018/2019 season. Due to its immense popularity from parents, students and teachers, the program returned for a second season.
Hollister Special Education Teacher Shawn Loftis said it’s wonderful to see how hard the players work at both practice and at games.
“They just want to shine, and it’s just wonderful to watch that and see how much sports means to them and what they can accomplish in life,” said Loftis. “I tell them every day you can do anything you set your mind to.”
Since Hollister implemented the program, Loftis said, he’s definitely seen a change in the players on both the court and in the classroom.
“They try their best because they don’t want to get into any trouble, so they can’t go to the game. So they turn their homework in on time, and they’re on their best behavior and best manners,” Loftis said. “It’s just a blessing, because when we get to see them the day of the game, they’re so hyped up. They just want to make sure that they do their best.”
Unlike a typical basketball game, Designer Genes players are only on the court for 20 minutes, and all the players have an opportunity to shoot the ball.
Kimberly Ponder, mother of player Keegan Ponder, said her son absolutely loves being a part of the team.
“He’s always wanted to be on a basketball team, but was never able to be on the regular athletic team. So it’s been fun for him and given him something to do,” said Ponder.
“He’s always wanted to play ball. His younger sister plays ball, so it’s something for him to do that they have in common.”
Ponder also shared what it means to her as a parent to have her son be a part of a basketball team.
“It’s inclusion. They’re all one. They’re all on a team,” said Pounder. “It just makes them feel included. These kiddos are never included.
“It’s hard for them to be included. But they’re on the same playing field, or you could say court, as the regular basketball team.”
The Hollister team traveled to the Crane High School to play their first official game of the season on Jan. 7. Due to weather, three of their games scheduled for the 2019-2020 season had to be canceled.
Visit hollister.k12.mo.us.
