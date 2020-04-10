As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, CoxHealth officials are doing what they can to provide some festive cheer for the community.
While Branson is known for expanding its celebration of the Christmas season from a few weeks to up to a month on either side of Christmas Day, the community is pretty good about keeping their Christmas lights off until at least the end of October.
That is until now.
Cox Medical Center Branson is joining CoxHealth hospitals throughout southwest Missouri and switching their Christmas lights back on.
“We’re going to be turning on our Christmas lights at all of our campuses just to give people hope and feeling of good cheer in a time that a lot of the news that they hear is negative,” said Cox Medical Center Branson President William Mahoney. “I think when you look out the window when you’re not expecting it, it’s like any surprise and you say, ‘Wow, the Christmas lights are on,’ and hopefully that will bring them those feelings of Christmas cheer that we all experience.”
In a press release, CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards said that the idea to relight the Christmas decorations came from CoxHealth volunteer Marilyn Prosser.
“In this time of uncertainty, these lights signify our sense of joy, hope and faith,” said Edwards in the release. “We hope the lights will help bring smiles to members of our community.”
As Branson is big on Christmas, Mahoney said he feels bringing the Christmas lights back out will fit the culture of the community well.
“I think that’s the big thing. We wanted to instill hope,” said Mahoney. “This is going to pass. We’re going to get passed this, and we’ll be a vibrant community here in not so long a time.”
As the community continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Mahoney said that he wants area residents to know how they’re all doing at Cox Medical Center Branson.
“You know, we’re really blessed. We have a lot of faithful caregivers who care about the community and care about their friends and neighbors, and they’re focused on their neighbors,” said Mahoney. “They take care of people. I’m excited about their attitude, and it’s uplifting to me to see our caregivers going in there and say, ‘You know, whatever comes through the door today, I’m here to take care of them.’ So that brings a lot of hope to me, and I know it does the community.”
Mahoney added that the amount of community support the hospital has received in recent weeks has been extremely humbling.
“I know that uplifts our staff when they see people saying, ‘I’m praying for you’ or they bring in cookies or they bring in food. That’s just very uplifting,” Mahoney said. “Everybody wants to be thought of. That human connection. What we try to do with our patients is what our community is doing for us right now.”
When COVID-19 arrived in the Midwest, Mahoney said CoxHealth leapt into action to provide free Virtual Visit services on coxhealth.com and their Cox Health Now app.
“It was just the right thing to do. It allows us to have people from their own homes on their cell phones be able to talk to a provider and make sure they can weed out whose got maybe seasonal allergies versus who might have symptoms that seem pretty close to COVID-19.”
CoxHealth patients can receive a free Virtual Visit visit by using promo code COVID.
This service is available to anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever, cough and respiratory distress.
“We’re also doing that with our primary care doctors. You can now get a Telehealth visit with your primary care doctor. If you have an appointment for your blood pressure medicine with one of your doctors here that’s a Cox doctor, you can do it virtually.”
As of press time, Taney County has experienced a total of seven cases of coronavirus and one death as a result of COVID-19.
Mahoney said he’s appreciative of the Branson Aldermen for taking early action on social distancing.
“We’re an older population than the average, and those are the people who can be most affected,” said Mahoney. “So I’m grateful for things like the RecPlex that go out and get groceries for our seniors. I’m grateful for people taking this seriously.
“I’m grateful for our city leadership taking this serious.
“I think that’s why we haven’t had a huge surge yet of people, because of people being proactive and thinking about more than just themselves and thinking about their neighbors. It’s really uplifting.”
Cox Medical Center Branson switched on their Christmas lights the night of April 8. Mahoney said the lights will remain on after dark from now to the foreseeable future.
