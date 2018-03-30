Two years after a fire destroyed a portion of its production center, a company has its eyes on the future.
National Enzyme Company is based in Forsyth and specializes in product formulation, such as bulk powder, tablets, capsules.
On Aug. 9, 2016, one of the company’s buildings caught fire after a compressor overheated, said President and CEO Nick Burns. About 30 employees were evacuated and no one was injured, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
“If you think about a fire in a production facility, and one day you’re producing product but the next day you’re not producing product, you’ve now all of sudden impacted, in our case, hundreds, if not thousands, of customers,” Burns said.
Although Burns joined the company in August 2017 – a year after the fire – he said the recovery process started immediately.
“The amount of time it took to go from being completely down to up and running again was an unbelievably short period of time,” Burns said. “Typically you count those things in multiple months. We counted them in weeks.”
It took eight weeks, to be exact.
“That’s a testament to the people that work here,” he said.
Bouncing back took a bit longer.
“Once you dig yourself a hole like that, you don’t flip a switch and everyone has product and everyone is ready to go,” Burns said. “It was not ‘business as usual’ for about a 12-month period of time after the fire.
“We were up and producing and we were producing well, but when you’re down for that period of time, it’s hard to catch up.”
National Enzyme Company is all caught up now.
“We’re in a good spot, at the moment,” Burns said. “We’ve been able to exhale (and) catch our breath.
“We try not to talk about the fire anymore. The fire’s history.”
With a calmer atmosphere, Burns, along with Marketing Director Melony Fuller, reached out to Branson Tri-Lakes News to discuss the changes the company has made as well as the visions it has for the future.
“As opposed to looking back during the fire, everybody’s now sort of changed their vision to looking into the future to say, ‘Where are we going? Where are we headed?’” Burns said.
But, before diving into that, what are enzymes? They are proteins that initiate change, according to the Enzyme Education Institute.
“All food is composed of protein, fat, carbohydrate and fiber,” according to the institute’s website. “Enzymes break down each of these into progressively smaller components until they reach their basic building block form. The body uses these building blocks to rebuild and heal itself, supply energy and remove toxins.”
For more than eight decades, National Enzyme Company has been working in the dietary supplement business. Dr. Edward Howell started NEC in 1932 with a vision of replacing the enzymes lost in cooking and he created enzyme supplements, according to the company’s website. His enzyme supplements were “created to mimic the activity and digestive function of the enzymes contained in raw foods.”
NEC was incorporated in May 1945 in Illinois and moved to Forsyth in 1979 after it was purchased by Anthony Collier, who had worked at the company as an office manager.
Today, more than 130 people work at NEC.
“NEC has been in the dietary supplement business field for 85-plus years,” Burns said. “There’s almost no company in the dietary supplement market that can make that statement.
“The space that we operate in is a very dynamic space. There’s a lot of things happening in the dietary supplement business.”
Currently, gut health is among the company’s main focus, along with sports nutrition.
“We’re firmly embedded in the enzyme business,” he said. “That’s our heritage, that’s what we’ve done for years and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”
There are opportunities to grow that core production. Burns said the company is looking to expand in fields like pro-biotics and dietary supplements for pet food.
“Enzymes and pro-biotics are naturally complimentary to each other,” Burns said. “We’re beginning to play in the pro-biotic space. You can start to take enzymes and add other sorts of ingredients to enzymes and significantly expand your portfolio.”
The company is also working to be certified as organic.
“Our commitment to the industry is a new, innovative launch every quarter,” Burns said. “Every three months, we’re going to go out with something new.”
As innovators, Burns said the company is working to become more proactive rather than reactive.
“Our approach is to provide those proactive opportunities – proactive ideas – to work as a partner with our customer base, and once we land on a solution, we can deliver that solution to our customer through a tablet, a capsule, a bulk powder all the way to a finished, turn-key solution,” Burns said. “Whereas in the past, we might have just focused on the last bit of that – ‘How do you want it? You want it in a capsule or a tablet?’ We’re now focusing a lot more on the upfront, which is identifying the need, identifying the opportunity, presenting that opportunity to the customer and partnering with that customer to develop the finished solution to allow them to be successful.”
This approach is about working to identify trends and trying to anticipate the needs of their customers, Burns said.
“If our customers are successful, by default, we’ll be successful,” he said.
In addition to their reach across the nation and around the world, Burns said NEC is reaching out to bigger names in the industry to work with.
“Anybody could knock on the door tomorrow, we would open the door and be ready to service them,” Burns said. “It’s just a matter of getting experience under your belt and saying, ‘We can do this.’”
While the company’s growth continues, Burns said more space will be added at the Forsyth location on E. Highway 76.
“We have expansion plans in the works as we speak,” Burns said. “We’re engaged with an architecture firm, as far as putting an expansion on this location.”
To learn more about the company, visit nationalenzyme.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.