A person of interest is in custody following a burglary on July 20, near Branson.
In a press release, Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell said at approximately 2:43 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a call of a burglary at a residence on Rockford Drive at the Holiday Hills Resort.
According to the press release, a white male walked into the residence, with a handgun, and confronted the resident and a home health worker. The man tied up the resident and then forced the home health worker into her car and forced her to drive him to an area at the end of Sunset Inn Road. The man then tied up the home health worker and left her in the car.
The suspect took a purse, its contents and cell phones before being picked up by someone in a another vehicle. Both victims were able to untie themselves and get help. The resident and the home health worker were not injured, the press release stated.
Russell said in the press release that a person of interest is being held in the Taney County Jail on unrelated charges. As of press time, the name of the suspect and any charges against him had not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.