Just in time for the new school year, First Baptist Church in Branson is giving away 1,650 free backpacks filled with school supplies at their 13th Annual Back to School Bash at the Branson RecPlex on Sunday, Aug. 4.
From 5 to 8 p.m., FBC will be giving out free backpack’s and school supplies to all school-age children in attendance. After receiving their free backpack, families are invited to participate in a number of free activities including bounce houses and inflatables, games with prizes, swimming in the RecPlex pool, face painting and balloon animals with Ronzo the Clown.
In years past, parents had to line up outside the gym to get a backpack, but after changing things up last year, FBC Associate Pastor Terry Brown said they decided to stick with this new format.
“Last year we went back to our original idea, because our lines got so long. So when you went to the check-in line you immediately got your backpack,” said Brown. “In the past you went through the gym, and it just took too long.”
Many area back to school programs require proof of residency or income. For this event, the only thing parents need to have with them to get a backpack is to have the child with them that will be receiving the backpack when they come up to the check-in and registration pavilion.
“When you check-in, you’re just providing your name and address. All we do with that is mail you a card about the next community event that we do,” said Brown. “The kids have to be present. So that’s technically the only restriction on the backpacks and school supplies.”
Last year, FBC entered into a partnership with Christian Action Ministries to additionally provide some free laundry soap, shampoo and other free things for parents. This year parents can pick these items up in the gym, which is where they can also have their children’s eyes tested by Free Clinic of the Ozarks, who will be doing free eye exams.
At approximately 6 p.m., former America’s Got Talent Competitor Brad Bennett and his team will perform their motorcycle and BMX stunt show for the second year in a row.
New this year, Jordan Valley Health Clinic will have its mobile units parked outside the RecPlex to provide free dental and health screenings for students.
When families check-in and get their free backpack, they’ll also be given tickets to get a free hot dog and soda, provided by Price Chopper in Branson, and Hiland Dairy will be giving away free popsicles. Some of the more than 200 volunteers will also be driving around in golf carts to deliver cold bottles of water to everyone they come in contact with, according to Brown.
“Someone doesn’t have to have kids to come. It’s just a big community party,” said Brown. “So we’ll have music playing in the background. So they can come and swim, they can come get a hot dog and just enjoy the motorcycle program and stunt show.”
The RecPlex will have a total of three free-swim times between 5 and 8 p.m. Families can register for a time when they check-in. Swimsuits are required to swim, no cutoffs will be allowed.
The Branson Fire Department will also have their fire trucks on site for tours and nonprofit organizations from across Stone and Taney counties will have booths set up to visit with attendees.
Visit fbcbranson.com.
