A Hollister business woman is making masks to help fill a need in the community.
Glynis Staggs, owner of Nutrition 417, is sewing away to provide masks to anyone who may need one, or maybe even 10.
“It was just the need in the community. You know, masks are not available. I have severe rheumatoid ,and I myself take a chemotherapy agent and a biological to wipe out my immune system, I don’t have one,” said Staggs.
“So I understand what’s going on, you know with the need, especially with the COVID-19 with the need for the masks in the community right on. So I just started making them and donating them, trying to help.”
Masks can be picked up at Nutrition 417 (215 Gage Dr, Suite D in Hollister), delivered or even possibly mailed. According to Staggs, there’s really no restriction.
“I’ve got several requests for medical facilities around here, and I’m just trying to get them out as fast as I can,” said Staggs.
These masks are free, but a donation is graciously accepted so Skaggs can continue to buy supplies to make more masks for those in the community.
“We’re not selling them, we are giving them out, but we are accepting any donations,” said Staggs. “If they want to donate fine, if they don’t, they still get masks. I’m just taking the donations, turning around and buying more supplies. 100% is going back into the masks.”
To request one or more masks, call 417-320-3039 or message ‘Nutrition 417’ or ‘Glynis Stafford Staggs’ on Facebook.
Nutrition 417 is a new business in Hollister, MO run by Glynis and Mike Staggs.
According to Staggs, these masks would not be possible without the help of Susan and Donald Richter who graciously loaned a sewing machine for the cause.
