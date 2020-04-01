A second health care worker in Taney County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Taney County Health Department.
The individual is an Arkansas resident who works at the CoxHealth Heart Center, a stand-alone clinic in Branson. Both health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 are employed at the CoxHealth Heart Center. Both live outside Taney County.
According to a press release from the Taney County Health Department, department officials are working with the Arkansas State Department of Health to investigate this latest individual to test positive. The individual is now isolated. The heart clinic is currently closed, the press release said.
The press release states that if you visited the CoxHealth Heart Center on Hwy 248 in Branson during the week of March 23rd, you should monitor for the signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. If you develop these symptoms, please isolate at home and call your health care provider.
The health department reminds everyone that prevention for individuals includes: Wash your hands, avoid gatherings of 10 or more, stay home if you are sick, and social distancing. TCHD continues to strongly urge everyone to stay home unless leaving for necessities such as food or medication.
For additional COVID-19 information, call 417-334-4544, visit www.taneycohealth.org, or like the Taney County Health Department on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates.
