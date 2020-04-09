Missouri Governor Mike Parson today ordered schools to remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
The governor posted the announcement on Facebook after delivering his daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are ordering all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year with the exceptions of nutrition services and child care that are outlined in our recent health order,” Parson stated on the governor’s Facebook page.
“This recommendation was made by working together with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and several school superintendents from across the state – from both urban and rural districts.
“Schools should continue remote learning for their students until the end date previously set on their academic calendars.”
DESE will issue additional guidance to Missouri school leaders in the near future, according to a press release from the governor's office. In conjunction with the governor’s office, DESE is continuing efforts to help local school leaders by removing barriers and waiving the necessary state statutes and regulations.
Additional K-12 information and guidance can be found at dese.mo.gov/COVID19.
