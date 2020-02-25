Candidate filing for the Aug. 4, 2020 primary election began today (Feb. 25), and several Taney County residents began their morning by filing at the Taney County Clerk’s Office.
In Taney County, offices that are up for election this year include the seats for sheriff, coroner, western district commissioner, eastern district commissioner, public administrator, treasurer and assessor.
The first candidate to file Tuesday morning was Brandon Williams, who filed to run for re-election as the Taney County Western District Commissioner.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to run again and continue to serve the citizens of Taney County,” said Williams. “I appreciate all (the voters’) past support and continued support to allow me to be able to serve.”
Filing right behind Williams at the clerk’s office was Shane Keys, who said he was excited to file as a candidate for sheriff.
“I’ve been with the sheriff’s office for 17 years now. I’ve spent most of that in an investigative capacity dealing with violent crimes and narcotics enforcement. I see the current needs for our county, and I’m excited to go forward and focus on those issues.”
Also running to retain his office is Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen, who was also among the first to file for candidacy.
“I’m very excited to re-run. I was appointed by the governor, and we’ve had some good years,” Mullen said. “We’ve had some good things go on and we’ve had good support from the community and we want to continue doing that.”
When a candidate files to run for a county seat, Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley explained, there are several things her office has to go over with that candidate.
“Each candidate has to have a Form 5120, and they’re swearing that they’ve paid all their taxes and fees and don’t owe any income tax, personal property tax or any of that,” said Neeley. “So once they get here, we go over Missouri’s Guide to Ethics Law and we inform that candidate that they contact the ethics commission to get any information on how to do campaign finance.”
Neeley added that there is also a checklist that they go through to make sure no mistakes are made.
“We have to verify that they’re registered to vote, how long they’ve lived in the county and what their age is. We write down their voter ID number to confirm that we verified an MCVR (Missouri Centralized Voter Registration) that they are a registered voter. Then we go through the declaration of candidate and we have several things that have to be initialed showing that the individual has met the qualifications for the office. They print on an area of the form exactly how they want their name printed on the ballot. We go over that with them to make sure that’s how they want it. They, of course, have to attest to everything, and we have to witness everything.”
Candidates are also given a copy of all the qualifications needed for the office they’re running for and training information, which will help educate them on the do’s and don’t’s of running a campaign.
Candidates have until March 31 to file for the primary election.
(Reporters Note: Those featured in the photos above were the group of candidates who filed within the first hour, between 8 and 9 a.m., of the filing period.
