Under the midday sun, Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery was quiet except for the sounds of retired United States Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Bryce Lockwood reading these lines from the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae.
“In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place, and in the sky,
The larks, still bravely singing, fly,
Scarce heard amid the guns below.”
The poem, written during World War I, was the opening to Lockwood’s speech at the annual Memorial Day service hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 913, Branson.
Lockwood was the only surviving Marine from the June 8, 1967, attack on the USS Liberty, a Navy research ship. Of the 294 crew members on board, three were Marines.
He spoke about his experience to the crowd of around 50 people who had gathered in the cemetery on Monday.
“At 2 o’clock, on June 8, I was standing at my bunk, off duty, and stamping my name onto some shirts I had just purchased when suddenly there were several loud explosions heard from the top side,” Lockwood said. “I’d never been under fire, but I immediately knew that we were under fire.”
Israeli aircraft attacked Liberty near the coast of Egypt, killing 9 crew members. Liberty, a research ship, was only lightly armed, so the crew radioed for assistance. The nearby U.S. carrier Saratoga deployed jets to aid Liberty, but they were ordered to return to the ship by U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, according to History.com. No help arrived for Liberty.
After the air attack ended, Israeli naval forces began a second strike. This attack caused the most damage to Liberty and brought the death total to 34.
“The Nazis during World War II prided themselves on sinking that class of ship with one torpedo,” Lockwood said. “The Israelis fired five of them at us. Luckily, the Israeli Navy wasn’t nearly as good of shots as their Air Force was – four of them missed.”
Israel was an ally of the U.S. at the time, causing many to wonder why they attacked, said Lockwood. Years later, Israel would apologize for the attack, stating they had mistaken Liberty for an Egyptian ship, according to History.com. But many of those there that day, including Lockwood, believe there may be more to the story.
Lockwood not only survived the attack, he also helped other crew members escape the ship as it took on water. He was awarded the Silver Star – the third-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
Local attorney J. Randal Howell II also spoke at the ceremony, reminding the audience of the importance of Memorial Day.
“Memorial Day is a day Americans show appreciation to those who are now gone, who gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we may have the freedoms that we have today,” Howell said. “The freedom to do exactly what we’re doing today – to gather and honor them. Memorial Day is a day when Americans and others around this country gather just like we are today to show never-ending respect for the love, dedication and sacrifice of our fallen service members.”
Howell, the son of a Vietnam veteran, told the history of Memorial Day starting with its beginnings as Decoration Day in the years before the Civil War. It was only in 1971 that Memorial Day became the official federal holiday that it is today.
Howell quoted a Bible verse, stating “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
He said that love is the reason Americans celebrate Memorial Day.
“That’s what we’re all here today to celebrate – the love that each one of these fallen service members gave to us so that we could enjoy our freedom,” Howell said. “Today we honor these men and women for that reason.”
Col. Richard Burkhalter, a U.S. Army veteran and vice president of the Vietnam Veterans of America, delivered the final speech of the day. He recalled growing up with a father and uncle who were World War II veterans, and their reluctance to speak about their time at war.
“It wasn’t until I was a young man that my father and my uncle began to share anything about their experiences,” Burkhalter said. “They didn’t really talk much about the war, but when they finally did, it was about the good times and about some of the really crazy things they did I think just to relieve the tension from the war. But I could tell that underneath all those war stories there was a real traumatic event that they didn’t want to talk about.”
Burkhalter said the military seemed less important to the American people after the Korean War in the 1950s, but gained back its respect and admiration in the 1960s after traumatic events like the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
“At night when (Americans) were sitting down to dinner, they were sitting down to the sounds of machine-gun fire and jets strafing the battlefield,” Burkhalter said. “All this emanating from the TV set. One thing was different though. The American people could turn off the TV. Our service men and women couldn’t do that. For the first time, the American people began to see what our veterans did not want to talk about. The people began to comprehend the essence of war and what it takes out of a person when they live through this experience.”
Burkhalter praised the efforts of the military over the last almost 50 years of nearly continuous armed conflict. For the entire period, it has been operating as an all-volunteer service.
The memorial service also included a presentation of colors by the Branson High School Air Force JROTC, a reading of “13 Folds of the American Flag” while a flag-folding demonstration was performed by U.S. Marines Ken Ranger and Jim Davis and a traditional rifle volley by the VVA Chapter 913 Honor Guard to honor fallen service members. The national anthem and ‘Go Rest High on the Mountain’ were performed by Branson entertainer C.J. Newsom.
Ceremonial wreaths were placed on stands by veterans to honor those who died in America’s wars, including both world wars, Korea and Vietnam.
“This is the day to remember what we are, and why we are,” Burkhalter said. “Let us stand together, ‘one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.’ This is the spirit of America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.