An investigation is underway following the murder of a Fort Hood, Texas solider, originally from Kimberling City, who was killed on May 18.
In a press release, Harker Heights, Texas, Police Chief Phillip Gadd reported that following a preliminary investigation, they’ve determined that Brandon Scott Rosecrans, 27, died from a gunshot wound and that his death was now being investigated as a murder.
An orange-colored 2016 Jeep Renegade that belonged to Rosecrans was discovered, on fire, May 18. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Harker Heights Fire Marshal, the release stated.
Pfc. Rosecrans was stationed at Fort Hood Military Base in Fort Hood, Texas. In a separate press release, Foot Hood Officials reported Rosecrans entered into the Army in May 2018 as a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer and had been assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since Nov. 2018.
Rosecrans’ awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
“Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan McLane and I would like to express our deepest regrets to the family and loved ones of Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans,” said the press release. “The thoughts and prayers of the Soldiers of 215th Brigade Support Battalion and the Greywolf Brigade are with them during this difficult time,” said Col. Kevin Capra, commander 3ABCT.”
The murder and arson investigations are being run concurrently by the Harker Height’s police and fire departments and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, according to the release.
