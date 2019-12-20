There will be at least one race for a seat in Branson.
With three candidates – including the incumbent – having filed for a Ward 1 seat on Branson’s Board of Aldermen, that race could be one of the highlights of the April 7 municipal elections.
Candidates were able to start filing for city, village and school board seats on Dec. 17, but potential candidates have until Jan. 21 to file, so the number of contested races could increase.
The following was the most recent candidate information The Branson Tri-Lakes News was able to obtain by press time.
Cities
In Branson, Ward 1 Alderman Bill Skains is running for re-election, but is facing two challengers: Marshall Howden and Willard Harris. In Ward 3, Gary Groman is the only candidate who had filed so far for a seat currently held by Brian Clonts. No candidate had yet filed for a Ward 2 seat currently held by Rick Castillon.
In Hollister, Mayor David Tate is running for re-election, but is facing a challenge from Blake Bryan Swindall.
In Ward 1, David Honey has filed for re-election for his seat, and in Ward 2, Phil Carman is also running for re-election.
In Rockaway Beach, Jane Peck, who was recently appointed to the board of aldermen, is running to retain her seat.
No one had yet filed for the Ward 2 seat currently held by Russell Anderson.
In Forsyth, Kelly Dougherty, who was appointed the new mayor on Wednesday after Eddie Coleman resigned for health reasons, has also filed to run for that position. In Ward 1, Larry Moehl, who was appointed earlier this year, has filed to retain his seat. In Ward 2, Cheryl Altis is running for re-election.
In Kimberling City, incumbent Mayor Bob Fritz is running for re-election. He was the only candidate who had filed.
As of press time, Merriam Woods, Branson West and Reeds Spring officials did not have any candidates who had filed.
School boards
School boards this year have three open positions, each for three-year terms.
The Branson School Board has four candidates who have filed so far. Those are Rod Romine, Joel Merrifield, Lane McConnell and incumbent Angie Smith.
For the Hollister School Board, incumbents Jae Jones and Renae Daniels have filed, along with John Rousselot and Chris Kaempfer.
For the Reeds Spring School Board, Anne Coleman, Adam Blevins and Matt Greenwalt have filed. All are incumbents.
In Forsyth, two candidates have filed so far: Nikki Henson and incumbent Brenda Persinger.
In Kirbyville, one candidate, Josh Brittain, has filed so far.
As of press time, the Blue Eye School District did not have any candidates so far.
The last day to register to vote in the municipal election is March 11, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.