The city of Rockaway Beach has completed the next phase of its ongoing plan to apply for a Community Development Block Grant through the Missouri Department of Economic Development to help them repair or rebuild roads within the city limits.
On Monday, Feb. 24, a public hearing was held at the Rockaway Beach Community Center, where residents were given the opportunity to voice their opinions on which city roads they feel are in need of the most attention.
As this grant is a matching grant, the city is responsible for providing 10% of the funds. Rockaway Beach Ward II Alderman Ken Ingram, who led the public hearing, explained that the city’s goal when they apply for this grant is to request the maximum amount of $500,000.
“We feel like there are roads that definitely need repaired. We know there are roads like Wallace that definitely need our attention. The question is, if we were to get that $500,000, what would be the best use of it? We definitely know that there are roads like that, that are going to need attention,” said Ingram. “As a group of aldermen we would all like to get every single road taken care of, but it’s not realistic. But we’re not going to let that fact stop us from doing something.”
To prepare their grant application, the city of Rockaway Beach has partnered with the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments. SMCOG Senior Planner Megan Clark explained that, by hosting the public hearing, the city has met one of the requirements set by the Missouri Department of Economic Development to apply for this grant.
“The city has really identified focusing on roads, but we wanted to check in and see if anything else bubbled to the top that might perhaps also be a priority,” said Clark. “What came out was the top priority being roads and that the city of Rockaway Beach doesn’t have a ton of the other services that are assessed, so really keeping those roads in good shape is what came out to the top.”
During his presentation to the approximately dozen residents in attendance at the public hearing, Ingram said many of the roads within the downtown area of the city have not been worked on since 2005.
“It’s been my understanding … that asphalt roads like that are going to last somewhere between 15 to 20 (years). Twenty being the long end of that. Shawn (Barry) from Toth (Engineering) told me that’s kind of what you can expect out of those, which means that if we don’t have some type of funding available in the next few years to do something with these roads that are coming to the end of their life, it will be a difficult thing.”
On Jan. 6, Ingram and Rockaway Beach Mayor Rex Wood appeared before the Taney County Commission and made a request to receive $25,000 in funding assistance from the county.
After Ingram explained the grant process to commissioners, Taney County Western District Commissioner Brandon Williams said that, while he’s on board with the idea, he would like to see the list of roads and estimated project cost before the commission approves anything.
“I would pretty much like to make a motion stating, ‘contingent upon reviewing the CBDG grant for such and such roads a match up to $25,000’ or something along those lines,” said Williams. “That way, we have a little bit more information to go off of.”
The commission did not take any formal action at that meeting and did not make any motions to approve the city’s request for funding assistance. At the recent public hearing, Ingram told attendees that the city itself would be putting $25,000 toward the grant to pair with the $25,000 they hope to receive from the county.
At the public hearing, Toth Engineering Civil Engineering Manager Shawn Barry said now that they’ve had this meeting, they, alongside the aldermen, will use the residents’ input to create a preliminary engineering report.
“So whether we do asphalt overlay on a section of what we’re calling the south half of town or whether we do chip and seal roads on the north side of town or a combination of both or maybe the project will be to completely replace Lake Street, because it’s in terrible condition,” said Barry. “I don’t know the answer to that yet. That’s what we’re going to try and receive input on.”
Barry added that the preliminary engineering report should be completed by the end of March.
At that time, city officials will be able to reappear in front of and provide the preliminary engineering report to the Taney County Commission, which should include the information requested by the aldermen in January.
At the public hearing, Clark also explained that because the Missouri Department of Economic Development has not released the program guides for the 2020 grants yet, they are unsure how much grant funding will be available.
“I don’t know how much money is in that statewide general infrastructure grant pot, so we may be requesting $500,000 of $1 million for all we know. So we better have a really strong application, because we’re going up against statewide,” said Clark. “So that’s the tricky part. We know how much we can ask for, because there’s a maximum amount. But we don’t know how much is set aside for this specific program.”
The deadline to apply for the 2020 Community Development Block Grant has not been announced, but Clark said she thinks it will be towards the end of May.
