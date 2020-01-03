It’s a girl! Cox Branson is excited to welcome its first baby of 2020.
Rowe York was born Jan. 1 at 7:33 a.m. She weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz. and is 21 1/4 inches long. Mom Alyssa Wood’s birthday wish for her daughter is to “live a long and prosperous life and grow up old school without too much technology.”
Rowe will join her two big siblings: 3-year-old Zander and 2-year-old Nova at home in Theodosia.
The hospital presented the family with a gift basket filled with clothes, toys, books and diapers.
