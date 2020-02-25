The new owners of Ballparks of America sports complex continue to make strides toward the 2020 tournament season.
Ballparks of America has recently come under the new ownership of four Springfield businessmen, Greg Snider, Paul Saterwhite, Dale Helle and Steve Strobel.
The latest development is the announcement that the owners have officially selected the nationally recognized management services of Sports Facilities Management (SFM), to book, market and take care of the daily operations for Ballparks of America.
“Ballparks of America is a well known destination in the industry providing a unique service highlighted by the dorm experience for teams and coaches,” said SFM CEO and Founder, Jason Clement in the release. “By layering in SFM’s systems and our dedicated team, we are positioned to make 2020 their best year yet. Our values align perfectly with the owners, and we are thrilled to partner in bringing their vision to life by maximizing the performance and guest experience of the facility.”
According to the release, a management team with similar values was an important deciding factor.
“We wanted to surround ourselves with the best team possible,” said Ballparks of America co-owner Greg Snider in the release. “We are not only passionate about putting on the nation’s best baseball tournaments, but the power of sport to positively impact kids’ lives. SFM shares those values and is going to help us take the facility and operation to the next level.”
According to co-owner Greg Snider, having a management group that supports Ballparks of America and helps reach its goals was another important necessity.
“As an ownership group, we determined our measures of success for Ballparks of America and chose industry experts to help achieve our goals,” said Snider. “SFM is invested in our project and will support our brand and the Branson community.”
Ballparks of America offers something unique by featuring two-thirds replicas of five iconic fields: Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, Detroit’s Tiger Stadium and Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field.
According to their Facebook page, they are currently gearing up for their spring and summer tournaments with more than 380 youth baseball teams already registered.
Ballpark of America’s first tournament of the year will be March 27-29, and their official summer schedule starts Memorial Day weekend.
At the Feb. 11 Branson Board of Aldermen meeting, two bills passed their first reading regarding Ballparks of America. Including an amendment to the 2020 city of Branson budget and the approval for the facility use agreement.
Both of these bills were scheduled to be brought before the aldermen again on Feb. 25 for their final reading.
Visit ballparksofamerica.com for information.
