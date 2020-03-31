More than 2 million gallons of liquid swine manure that once resided at the C & H Hog Farm in Mt. Judea, Arkansas, now has a new home. Taney County.
In June 2019, the state of Arkansas struck a $6.2 million agreement with the shareholders of C & H Hog Farms to terminate operations of its Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation in Newton County, Arkansas, which sat within the Buffalo National River watershed.
Once the CAFO had officially closed its doors, Denali Water Solutions was brought in to pump out the 2.6 million gallons of liquid manure left inside the C & H Hog Farm waste storage ponds. The waste was transported north, to a property on JJ Highway in Hollister.
While the process of spreading the liquid waste in Taney County began on Feb. 2, according to Denali Water Solutions, the operation didn’t come to the attention of county officials until Feb. 21.
“I, just out of the blue, received a phone call from a gentleman named Rick Warren, (who is) a property owner over there that lives along JJ Highway,” said Taney County Environmental Services Department Program Director John Soutee. “He was asking me if I knew anything about why all these tanker trucks were coming up JJ Highway, which I didn’t have a clue.
“So I called the Department of Natural Resources, and I asked them if they knew anything about it, and they didn’t seem to know anything about it. So I decided to go on out there onto the property.”
When he arrived on the property, which is located just south of the Branson Airport, Soutee said he made contact with Denali Water Solutions who were, at the time, transferring the liquid waste from an 18-wheeler tanker truck into liquid spreaders that were being pulled by tractors.
“As I was talking to these people I, learned that it was coming from Mt. Judea. The company and staff were very polite and very courteous,” said Soutee. “They seemed very knowledgeable in what they were doing. I think, as far as the application process that was being carried out, they knew their job and they did know the regulations, and they did know what they were doing.”
Since Taney County does not have any regulations on the spreading of liquid animal waste, Soutee said, he contacted the Missouri DNR again to look into the legality of the spreading operation.
“I said, “This concerned property owner just wants to make sure that they are following regulations and they are within the limits … with doing this type of activity. That’s when the lady from the Department of Natural Resources agreed to come down,” said Soutee. “I meet them out there and learned that they did know the company very well, that the company usually worked more in Barry and Lawrence counties and they do specialize in waste from CAFO operations and waste from food production facilities. Basically, disposing of that and carrying that away.”
In an email, Missouri DNR Environmental Specialist Ashley McDaniel explained that, in Missouri, it is legal to spread liquid waste from a CAFO on private property.
“Animal waste must be managed appropriately, whether it is handled by the producer or exported to another property via a third party such as Denali Water Solutions,” said McDaniel. “Companies such as Denali Water Solutions are allowed to apply this material as a soil amendment on fields, with approval from landowners, as long as they follow certain requirements such as preventing runoff and ensuring they do not cause pollution to waters of the state.”
McDaniel added that if the waste from a CAFO is spread by a third party to be used as fertilizer for agricultural practices, DNR does not require them to file for a permit.
“The Department of Natural Resources provides guidance documents and recommendations for setback distances and applying at agronomic rates to prevent pollution to waters of the states,” McDaniel said. “As my investigations have shown, Denali Water Solutions were meeting the recommended set-back distances, and no water quality issues were observed during my investigations.”
While there is no limit on the volume of liquid waste that can be spread, the amount limit is determined by the nutrients loads within the waste, which is why soil samples were taken in advance, according to Denali Water Solutions Marketing and Communications Manager Teresa Gallegos.
“Depending on the analysis from the soil sample, our team calculates an application rate to spread the material,” said Gallegos. “The material is pumped from the lagoon into a truck. The truck hauls the material to the property. The material is loaded into tractor liquid fertilizer spreader and applied on hay pasture land.”
Denali completed their work at the property on JJ Highway on March 4; however, due to recent heavy rainfall, Gallegos said they’re having to make another trip to the property.
“To permanently close the lagoon on C & H Hog Farm, the bottom of the pond must be dry. There has been significant rainfall in recent days where rainwater has accumulated in the lagoon,” said Gallegos. “We must extract the rainwater from the lagoon and spread it on the Highway JJ property as soon as that land is dry enough for our equipment to drive on.”
Gallegos added, “Our company’s mission is to make the world a better place by handling waste responsibly. The core of our business is to provide essential sanitation services to our customers in a safe manner while adhering to all federal, state, and local regulations.”
Soutee said that, given the situation and all the baggage surrounding the Mt. Judea hog farm operation, he would have liked to have seen some additional communication.
“I would have thought that DNR or somebody with the state of Arkansas would have called the (Missouri) Department of Natural Resources and said, “Hey, this is going to be coming your way. We just want to make you aware of it,’” said Soutee. “It would have been nice to know. In a way, I can see why they wanted to keep it quiet and probably not stir up anything and just do the job and get done with it. There again, I think the agencies with Arkansas and Missouri on a state level should have communicated on that.”
Soutee said the county has been unable to contact the property owner or an individual who cares for the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.