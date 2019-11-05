It’s officially No Shave November, and your local Branson Police Department is up for the challenge to benefit a cause.
“Last week we attended the funeral of Scott Britton, a former Branson Police officer who died of pancreatic cancer,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews.” In honor of him, it being No Shave November and pancreatic cancer awareness month, I thought the $50 donation could go towards the Britton family or the charity of their choice. We’re working with our police association to collect all the donations and send one check to the family to either supplement their needs or to give to a charity.”
With the opportunity to raise awareness, community members are getting a chance to participate.
“We posted about it on our social media platforms and one of our contacts on Nextdoor.com got back with us and said ‘hey, can I pay for an officer’s donation?’ That came to me in a question from our staff and I said, ‘I like it, let’s do it’,” said Matthews.
“So right now (first Monday in November) we have had 16 community members donate on the officers’ behalf, and I think it’s a great opportunity.”
If you want to join the Branson Police Department to support the memory of Scott Britton and raise awareness for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month by selecting an officer to challenge and pay their ‘buy in,’ you can contact the Branson Police Department.
“It’s really special for us because we have a policy that prohibits beards and facial hair, outside of mustaches. It’s a great opportunity for our officers to engage in something that is different for us but is going to benefit a great cause,” said Matthews. “The community stands behind us all the time, and if there is a community member that would like to donate to the cause and maybe sponsor one of our officers, they’re more than welcome to contact us and we’ll find an officer that they can sponsor to challenge the officer to grow a beard or a goatee for the month of November.”
Businesses are also getting the chance to participate.
“We were contacted by Hurts Donuts and on Friday (Nov. 8) they’ll be doing a special doughnut to commemorate the No Shave November of the Branson Police Department, and all proceeds from that doughnut will go towards the Branson No Shave November cause, which is the Britton family or their charitable foundation.”
Public donations via check will also be accepted at the Police Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Checks should be made payable to “Branson Police Officer Association” with “No Shave November” in the Memo line.
