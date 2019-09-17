Two more housing developments have received initial approval by the Branson Board of Aldermen at the Sept. 12 meeting.
North Star Housing, LLC, introduced an affordable housing development that would be located at 325 Wildwood Drive.
Andrew Danner, owner and key principal of North Star Housing, LLC, introduced the development, to be called The Cottages at Oak Creek, to the aldermen.
The development is planned to have approximately 48 permanent residential units with one, two and three bedrooms.
The two-story quadplex townhomes are expected to have a community center near the development’s entrance.
Parker Development, LLC, introduced a workforce housing development that would be located off Green Mountain Drive, approximately 500 feet south of Preserve Drive.
Kevin Parker, president of Parker Development, LLC, introduced the development, to be called The Overlook, to the aldermen.
The development will have approximately 21, single story duplex units for 42 permanent, residential units. The duplexes will be three- and four-bedroom structures.
A community building near the development’s entrance is expected with amenities such as an on-site management office, business center, a fitness center and a community room with a full kitchen.
To qualify to live in this development by Parker Development, LLC, households must have an annual income ranging from $12,420 to $50,400.
At the Aug. 27 aldermen meeting, a workforce housing development by Prairie Fire Development Group, LLC was also introduced and received initial approval by the aldermen.
Kelley Hrabe, one of the owners of Prairie Fire Development Group, LLC, introduced the development to the aldermen.
The development would be located at 300 South 6th Street, at the former school site.
“We met with the neighborhood group ... wanted to get their feedback, hear any concerns and address those early on ... we felt like we got a fairly decent response,“ said Hrabe.
The project will create approximately 40-48 permanent, one- and two-bedroom residential units.
An expanded option for approximately nine, three-bedroom single family structures is proposed for the city’s adjacent property.
A community space, an onsite manager, playground and community garden is planned to compliment the structures.
More details will become available as the projects progress and move forward with trying to receive funding and other approvals.
