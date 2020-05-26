The 46th Judicial Circuit Court of Taney County is moving forward with its next phase of safety measures for the Taney County Judicial Center.
In a open letter published on May 13, Taney County Presiding Judge Jeffrey Merrell said that by meeting the “Gateway Criteria” the judicial center was ready to transition from Phase Zero to Phase One. Phase Zero is the level all courts in the State of Missouri have been operating at since the Missouri Supreme Court’s Order of March 13, 2020. Gateway criteria included:
–No confirmed COVID-19 cases in over a 14-day period in the community, including conditions such as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and related deaths in relation to the community’s population density, size of particularly vulnerable populations, and availability of medical facilities including emergency and intensive care capacity;
–Consultation with local health officials or departments concerning changes to levels of court and courthouse activities;
–And consultation with local judiciary partners such as Children’s Division personnel, juvenile officer, members of the local bar, prosecutors and public defenders, law enforcement and probation and parole.
On May 18, the Taney County Courts officially made the transition from Phase Zero to Phase One by administrative order. Phase One efforts will include the following measures within the Taney County Judicial Center:
–Judges may consider resuming only the most critical in-person proceedings and restrict jury proceedings to only the most extraordinary, pressing, and urgent cases;
–The Judicial Center’s large venues and common areas should be closed, which includes break rooms;
–Occupancy rates in court rooms and other rooms kept to 10 persons or less, with strict social distancing protocols observed; — Courts will consider requiring the use of masks or face coverings;
–Judges will allow vulnerable parties, lawyers, witnesses, etc. to participate in proceedings remotely, or else postpone their required presence at the court facility;
–Judges will continue utilizing all available technologies to limit in-person courtroom proceedings;
–The suspension of non-essential travel by judicial employees will continue;
–The use of appropriate screening at the entrance to the judicial center;
–The increased cleaning and disinfection of common areas, and consider providing hand sanitizers and wipes;
–Vulnerable judicial employees will work with supervisors to stay home, including employees who live with or care for vulnerable persons;
–Judicial employees will observe 6-foot minimum physical distance from others, and consider use of masks or face coverings;
–Court will allow judicial employees to work in shifts whenever possible and feasible to keep staffing levels to bare minimum to support court activity;
–Court will allow judicial employees to stay home under certain circumstances.
As part of Phase One, Merrell will also continue to consult with and seek guidance from local health officials in order to adapt court operating decisions consistent with the needs of local health conditions and re-examine and update local court orders and COVID-19 notices as appropriate, the letter stated.
If the courts and the community safely operate in Phase One for at least 14 days, and conditions in the community continue to improve, then it will likely be possible for the Taney County Courts to transition into Phase Two.
Plans to begin any future transitions will be announced closer to the start of those upcoming transitions, according to the letter.
