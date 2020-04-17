A Hollister man is facing two felony charges after being accused of attacking a woman with a cleaver.
A probable cause statement filed in Taney County court states that a witness told Hollister police that Marion Ronnie Green Jr., 51, got into an argument with the victim over an incident from a few weeks ago. The dispute escalated until the victim told Green to leave the residence, which is on Sager’s Lane. The witness said Green put his hands around the victim’s neck and pushed her to the kitchen floor.
The witness told police Green then grabbed what is described in one part of the report as a meat cleaver and another part as a large knife, pushed the victim back to the floor when she tried to get up, and then “stabbed” the victim “several times in the right forearm which caused serious injuries.”
A second witness in the house then grabbed Green and got him away from the victim. The second witness told police Green had several alcoholic drinks throughout the day. The victim told police that she was scared Green would have continued stabbing her if the second witness had not removed Green from on top of her.
Green fled the scene and drove away on BB Highway, according to the report. Hollister police, who spotted Green on the way to the incident, stopped Green at BB Highway and U.S. 65 and took him into custody. The report said Green had blood on his hands and lower-right forearm.
Police then arrived at the house to find the victim sitting at the kitchen table with several stab wounds to the right forearm and hands, and blood on her shirt and pants.
According to the report, the victim refused to be taken to a hospital and told police she would seek medical care in the morning.
According to online court documents, Green is charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, both felonies; and with violation of order of protection, a misdemeanor. Green was arraigned in Taney County court on April 9 where he pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled for a bond reduction hearing April 20. Until then, Green is being held without bond in the Taney County Jail.
