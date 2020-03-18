The Missouri Department of Conservation is closing the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery near Branson along with other nature centers, education centers and visitor centers throughout the state of Missouri.
Starting Thursday, March 19, the indoor facilities will be closed to the public through April 15, with the situation being further reassessed at that time.
MDC canceled other public events and programs around the state until April 15 earlier this week; including scheduled hunter education classes, other nature center programs/ events, shooting range programs/events and landowner workshops.
According to the release, all conservation areas, area trails and boat accesses are still open to the public. Hunting, fishing and trapping seasons continue as scheduled, as well as MDC managed hunts and mentored spring turkey hunts.
MDC offices and shooting ranges also remain open under normal operating hours.
Despite related workshop cancellations, the outdoor native plant sales will continue.
The current scheduled sales include Runge Nature Center on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Springfield Nature Center on April 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All scheduled closing for MDC facilities include:
- Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs
- Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau
- Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center in Kansas City
- Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Benton County
- Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood
- Rockwoods Reservation in St. Louis County
- Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City
- Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery near Branson
- Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin
- Springfield Conservation Nature Center in Springfield
- Twin Pines Conservation Education Center near Winona
Contact your local MDC office, nature center or shooting range with questions on specific events/programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.