A man from Forsyth is killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday, Jan. 11, in Ozark.
The Ozark Police Department reported that at approximately 10:26 p.m. officers responded to southbound US 65 Highway at the 42.8 mile marker regarding a single motor vehicle rollover collision.
Upon arrival to the scene, first responders found the driver, Austin Sanders, 29, of Forsyth, deceased from injuries sustained in the collision, according to a press release.
Sanders, an entertainer in Branson, is the son of long-time Branson performer Terry Wayne Sanders and wife Dede.
“Thank you from Dede, Evan, myself and all of our family & friends for your kind expressions of love, compassion and condolences in the tragic loss of our son, Austin Sanders,” Terry Sanders said in a post on Facebook.
In addition to being an entertainer, Sanders also worked at the “Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama” as an audio visual technician. Sanders also worked for the 1800’s theme park as a cave guide in Marvel Cave from 2008 to 2010, according to Silver Dollar City Director of Public Relations and Publicity Lisa Rau.
“Our Silver Dollar City family is heartbroken over the loss of Austin and ask for prayers for the family,” Rau said in an email to the Branson Tri-Lakes New.
On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Sander’s family will be hosting a Celebration of the Life Ceremony at the Americana Theatre for Austin Sanders at 2 p.m., which is open to the public.
