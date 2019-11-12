A northbound lane of Missouri 13 was temporarily shut down the evening of Nov. 10 as fire crews battled a blaze at Hatcher Valley Auto Body in Reeds Spring.
Just before 7 p.m. Southern Stone County Fire Protection District units were dispatched on report of a commercial structure fire, just south of Branson West off of Missouri 13. District Chief Keith Wolven said their first arriving crews reported fire and smoke from the building.
“Still being within the city limits of Branson West, we actually had fire hydrants, which is not prevalent throughout the county by any means,” said Wolven.
“So we were able to tie into a relatively nearby hydrant. The location of that one hydrant was south of the building, so we ended up laying line down one lane of 13 Highway and closing off one lane.
“However, it is a four-lane (highway) right there, so it wasn’t hugely impactful.”
As the fire was at a commercial building, and that building was an auto body shop, Wolven said they nearly immediately upgraded the call to a second alarm to bring in additional units.
“So, with auto body you’ve got paints, finishes and all kinds of things in there that are known to be highly combustible,” said Wolven. “That puts a little different tone into it, because you’ve got things in there that can be burning quite sufficiently and could possibly explode.
“Inside was pretty much heavily damaged by smoke and fire.”
Wolven shared that firefighters were able to save some of the tools and items that were on the inside of the building. He added that there were also vehicles inside at the time of the fire.
As for the cause of the fire, Wolven said, as of press time, that investigators were still looking into it.
“There’s a couple of possibilities, especially with a commercial building that’s an auto body shop with all the products that I mentioned in there.
“There’s possibilities you have to sort through and narrow out. So it’s still being looked into at this time.”
No injuries were reported. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office and the Branson West Police Department provided mutual aid at the scene.
