A man from Branson was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 18, two miles west of Halltown in Lawrence County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Richard Guthrie, 72, of Branson was traveling west on Highway 96, when his 2019 Toyota RAV 4 was struck head-on by an eastbound 2011 GMC Sierra, driven by Benjamin Powell, 30, of Springfield, that had crossed the centerline.
Guthrie was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner Scott Lakin. A passenger in Guthrie’s vehicle, Linda Guthrie, 71, of Branson, was transported to CoxSouth hospital in Springfield to be treated for serious injuries, the crash report stated.
Powell was also transported to CoxSouth hospital to be treated for moderate injuries. Troop D reported this accident as its 12th fatality crash for 2020. All three of the individuals involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts, according to the crash report.
