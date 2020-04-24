As states and municipalities across the county have begun announcing plans to keep schools permanently closed for the remainder of the 2019/2020 school year, Altice USA has announced its plan to extend its free internet offerings.
When schools began closing their doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Altice USA began offering its Altice Advantage 30 Mbps broadband solution internet services for free for 60 days to households with students in K-12 and/or college students who didn’t currently have home internet access, according to a press release. To ensure that students have reliable access to high-speed broadband connectivity to complete online classes and homework, Altice USA has decided to extended its free internet services until Jun 30, 2020, the release stated.
“We know that our connectivity services, especially broadband and voice, are essential for fostering learning for students, powering our local businesses, and keeping our communities connected,” said Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei in a March news release. “Altice USA is proud to do its part in ensuring that customers and businesses in our service areas have reliable access to the connectivity services that are critically important during this rapidly evolving public health situation.”
To date, Altice USA has partnered with more than 100 school districts and connected more than 240,000 student devices to its hotspot network. Eligible households interested in this free service, and are within the Suddenlink service region, can call 888-633-0030 to enroll.
Households within the Optimum service region can call 866-200-9522 to enroll, stated the release.
Altice USA has also taken the Keep Americans Connected Pledge to not terminate broadband and voice services to any residential or small business customer’s due to their inability to pay their bills because of the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.
In addition, Alice USA is waiving any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic and are opening their WiFi hotspots to any American that needs them, the release stated.
If an Altice USA customer is unable to pay their bill due to financial complications caused by the pandemic, customers must call their service provider to make them aware of their situation to avoid having their services disconnected. Visit alticeusa.com.
