The Stone County Health Department has reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
On March 29, the Stone County Health Department issued a press release stating that the confirmed case is travel-related.
The individual is being quarantined at this time.
The SCHD’s full press release:
Stone County Health Department is announcing Stone County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual who tested positive has been notified and is isolated and quarantined at home. The case is travel-related.
Close contacts of the individual testing positive will be notified and quarantined as necessary. Stone County Health Department will be monitoring the case and close contacts to insure proper isolation and quarantine protocols are being followed.
The health department encourages all residents to take appropriate precautions such as good hand hygiene and social distancing.
If you are sick, stay home and call your provider, emergency room, urgent care, emergency personnel or health department before seeking medical attention.
