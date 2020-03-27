Three area Rotary Clubs are joining forces to assist two local nonprofit food pantries.
Recognizing that the closure of area businesses due to COVID-19 will place added demand on food pantry resources, the Rotary Club of Hollister, the Branson/Hollister Rotary Club and the Daybreakers Rotary Club came together to donate $1,800 to both the Branson Salvation Army and Christian Action Ministries, according to a press release.
Although we are a small group, we felt it was important to exhibit Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self’ by helping increase the stock in our local food pantries,” said Hollister Club President Xavier Sinniah in the release.
Daybreakers Rotary Club President Gary Sampson added, “We are also a small group, but are onboard with meeting the needs of our neighbors at this tough time.”
Due to the pantries’ partnership with food suppliers, each dollar donated can be used to purchase nearly $10 worth of food, which makes the donation equivalent of $18,000 in additional food that will be available at each of the food pantries for area families, the release stated.
“Rotary is an organization which serves many needs around the world. But our major focus is helping out our community year-round, but especially in difficult times such as we are now facing,” said Branson/Hollister Rotary Club President LaDella Thomas.
Visit salvationarmyusa.org or christianactionministries.org to learn more about the services offered by the Salvation Army Branson and Christian Action Ministries.
