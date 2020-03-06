After opening a few months ago, the Shipwrecked Treasure Museum at Branson Landing hosted its official Grand Opening celebration on March 5.
Artifacts featured in the museum were all recovered by Odyssey Marine Exploration, who is the leading shipwreck recovery company in the world. By using state-of-the-art technology and equipment, Odyssey has been able to explore ocean depths never before achieved.
While a few of the artifacts were discovered at various ocean sites, many of the featured museum pieces were recovered from three different shipwrecks sites: The USS Republic, the Tortugas and the SS Gairsoppa, according to co-owner and General Manager Emma Hamilton.
“We have over 500 authentic artifacts. All of our artifacts are the real deal, and they are different pieces that Odyssey recovered from the bottom of the ocean. So that in itself is very cool. Most of them have been featured in National Geographic and the Discovery Channel. We’ve also added in interactive activities throughout to help the experience be more immersive.”
Just a few of the interactive activities in the museum include an interactive shipwreck map, a hurricane wind tunnel experience, the build-a-buccaneer photo lab and the Zeus Interactive Simulation, which allows guests the chance to operate the arms of the Odyssey’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to pick up coins in the sand.
As guests walk through the museum, Hamilton said, her hope is that they’ll leave feeling a connection to some of things they saw inside.
“I hope they are able to see the artifacts and be taken to that time period,” said Hamilton. “To have some appreciation for that time period and hopefully learn more about the process of how items are found at the bottom of the ocean and how they’re recovered.”
Some of the one-of-a-kind items inside the museum include the original bell and original porthole from the USS Republic. Guests will also find exclusive recovered pieces like perfectly preserved bottles of food, such as champagne and peaches, as well as medicines and elixirs, like soothing syrup and Elixir of Opium.
A unique addition to the shops, restaurants and attractions at the Branson Landing, Hamilton explained the inspiration behind bringing their museum to Branson.
“We’ve developed other attractions in the area. So we were very interested in doing a walkthrough attraction, but we knew we had to find the right story. So we were looking at different themes, different experiences, and then we had the opportunity to meet members of Odyssey and we just fell in love with their story. So the passion they had for what they did and the authenticity for what we would be able to share with the public. So that made the decision very, very easy for us.”
Some of the additional artifacts guests will find inside the museum include unused coal pieces from the USS Republic, an Astrolabe from the Tortugas and World War II silver bars from the SS Gairsoppa. While many navigational tools were recovered from the featured shipwrecks, a number of personal items were also discovered such as children’s toys, a tortoise shell comb, an urn and much more.
In addition to being one of the Branson Landing’s newest attractions, Hamilton said many are shocked with the transformation of the building itself, which for many years was home to Ernie Biggs Dueling Piano Bar.
“When we came in, and we knew at that point we were definitely doing a shipwreck museum, we were like, ‘We can’t change these, because they just fit so well.’ So like the wood paneling in the gift shop, the wooden pillars and the staircases. So we saved a lot of the original elements, but of course there was a lot that has changed as well,” said Hamilton. “So in the back of the space we took out everything. The flooring, of course, has changed. That’s one of the elements we get the most comments on is the blue flooring.
“So it’s been really fun to take a space that has been here before and people are familiar with and transform it into another place.”
The Shipwrecked Treasure Museum is also the home of the largest collection of ancient bottles, which were retrieved from the remains of USS Republic. Mounted alongside the collection are two interactive touchscreens, which features a gallery of information on each of the individual bottles.
Hamilton added that, on top of hosting individuals and families daily, they also love to host groups.
“So if there’s school groups, church groups, military groups or adult groups, we also get excited about doing special events,” said Hamilton. “So if there’s a corporate group, we would be happy to accommodate, whether it’s a private event, a catered event and that sort of thing. It’s a fun opportunity to do something new and something totally different.”
No shipwreck museum is complete without also acknowledging the pirates who once roamed the seven seas. Guests will have the chance to view pieces of pirate weaponry such as a blunderbuss, a saber and cannonballs, a unique pirate peg leg and hook, and several interactive activities inside the Pirate’s Lair.
Shipwrecked Treasure Museum is on the north end of Branson Landing, across from Paula Deen’s. It opens at 10 a.m. daily, year round, and observes the same operating hours as Branson Landing.
Visit bransontreasuremuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.