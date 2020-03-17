The Ozarks Regional YMCA announced Tuesday evening that it is going to close its locations, including one in Hollister, will close at least through March 31.
The YMCA will offer online classes at orymca.org/workout-from-home
The entire press release is below:
At the Ozarks Regional YMCA, the safety and well-being of our members, staff, volunteers and the broader community have always been and will always be a top priority.
We have been diligently monitoring all national and local updates surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation. In order to best ensure the health of our entire Y community, we have decided to close all locations of the Ozarks Regional YMCA facilities serving southwest Missouri counties including Greene, Taney, Laclede, Barry, Lawrence, Dallas, and Polk to the public effective at close of business today through at least March 31st.
We will offer online classes: https://www.orymca.org/workout-from-home
We understand this is a very concerning situation. The Ozarks Regional YMCA has been a pillar of the community for more than 132 years, throughout both good and challenging times. The decision to close our facilities was made to best ensure the safety of everyone in our community. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will work with local officials to determine what future actions will be necessary.
During this closure, we will provide updates and information directly to staff, members and participants via email. We will also be posting information to our website and social media channels. https://www.orymca.org/covid-19
We are asking everyone to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and take their own measures to protect themselves, including not putting themselves in situations with large crowds or where they come in close contact with others, staying home if they do not feel well, frequently washing their hands with soap and water and covering their coughs and sneezes.
