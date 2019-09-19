The folks at Up Close Concerts are gearing up for their first big show of the fall as stand-up comedian, actor and “Saturday Night Live” alumni Jim Breuer will headline Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater Sunday at 7 p.m.
I chatted with the New York-bred Breuer, who is making his first trip to Branson, and as soon as I mentioned this area thrives on outstanding live music, he got excited.
“I saw the Oak Ridge Boys probably four times as a child,” he said. “Almost every year in the late 70s and early 80s they would come to Long Island my family would go. They played Westbury Music Fair. I saw Johnny Cash there too, so I get it, and I’m in.”
As it turns out, music is quite the passion for the man who was named one of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Standups of All Time.” In fact, he recently finished a stint on the road opening for Metallica, his favorite band of all time.
“I love hard rock, and really anything with high energy, melodic and thought-provoking lyrics, that’s what gets me charged up,” he said. “I can listen to it over, and over, and over. It’s Metallica now, years ago it was System of a Down, and if I want to have a good time, it’s ACDCish. I’m also into classic rock, mellow rock.
“I meditate to Indian flute music, so it all depends on my mood. But to get me amped up, It’s Metallica.”
Long before getting the chance to open for his favorite band, Breuer started performing stand up in 1989. A few short years later, he came to national attention on “Saturday Night Live,” appearing on the show from 1995-98, alongside Norm McDonald and Will Ferrell. During his “SNL” tenure, Breuer’s most popular characters were “Goat Boy” and Joe Pesci.
After finishing at “SNL” run, Breuer appeared in the cult classic stoner comedy flick “Half Baked,” starring Dave Chappelle. Many other film and TV credits followed, but he eventually returned to his roots and became more focused on his stand up career early in the new millennium
His Comedy Central specials “Hardcore” and “Let’s Clear The Air”are some of the highest rated comedy specials in the network’s history. His 2015 special “Comic Frenzy” is currently available on Amazon Prime. Breuer said it was during this time he “came out” as a dad, which resulted in him cleaning up his act and focusing on the “fun and foibles” of family life.
“I love everything I’ve ever done, I love what I do now, I love what I did years ago,” he said. “Every stage of my life I feel like I was doing exactly what I was supposed to be doing. To be honest, I don’t do the Comedy Store, I don’t do the clubs or hit the cities. I live in a very rural area in the middle of New Jersey. You would think New Jersey is like ‘The Sopranos’ and all that, but I live where there’s bears and coyotes. I live in the woods, so I get all my material from living life.
“I never moved to L.A. That was not my scene, I am not a fan of the Hollywood scene, so I chose not to be in that world. That’s just me. I’m a family morals, blue-collar guy who stands on the corner, observes everything, then talks about it. Always been that way, so when I usually hit a town, I go walk around because I want to get to know everyone. I want to know who’s walking in there.”
Speaking of town, when asked what Branson could expect from Sunday night’s show, Breuer opted to tell me what we wouldn’t see.
“You will not see anything political, and you will not see anything news related, because when I hang out, I don’t want to hear any of that,” he said. “I want everyone hanging out. I’m talking all walks of life being able to sit down and laugh and get through an hour 15, hour and a half, without going ‘Oh, I wish he didn’t bring that up. I was a fan until he said that.’
“I can guarantee you, that’s the one thing you won’t have. As far as what you may have, well that’s far and wide.”
As to why folks should go see the show, Breuer sets the bar pretty high for himself.
“There’s a couple reasons, but most likely reason is you’ll never laugh harder at a live comedy event, that’s No. 1,” he said. “And No. 2, you’re going to kick yourself in the ass when you hear everyone else talking about the event and you weren’t there.
“And No. 3, when you come you’re going to pleasantly surprised because most likely what you think you’re walking into, is not what you’re walking into.
Showtime is 8 p.m. at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
Visit upcloseconcerts.com for tickets and full list of upcoming shows.
