The folks at the Branson Regional Arts Council, BRAC, and their community arts programs at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson, are encouraging locals to order “an awesome ‘On With The Show!’ theatre logo T-shirt” to help raise funds. For every shirt sold, $10 will be donated to the Arts Council by Greek Corner Screen Printing and Embroidery.
“We thank them for including us in the ‘417 Here For Good Campaign’ to raise awareness and funds to assist small business and organizations in the Springfield/Branson area to help with the financial losses suffered during the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a release stated.
The shirts are available in sizes from small to 4XL, with white lettering against a cotton/polyester blend, “Heather Midnight Navy” colored T-shirt.
Online for $20, plus tax/shipping/handling. Visit Bransonarts.org.
