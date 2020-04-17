Wednesday, April 15, marked the 108th anniversary of the RMS Titanic striking an iceberg and sinking in the North Atlantic on her maiden voyage. Due to current social distancing policies, unlike years past, the folks at the Branson and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Titanic Museum Attractions were unable to gather in the Titanic memorial room for a special tribute to the more than two thousand passengers and crew members on board.
Last week, Branson and Pigeon Forge Titanic Museum Attraction co-owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn began to hatch a plan to use modern technology to present a tribute to the crew here in Branson, as well as in Tennessee.
“In this world where we can’t be together, how do we stay together?” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “Every year at our Branson and Pigeon Forge locations, we do a memorial tribute on the day the Titanic sank, and obviously this year, we could not do that, but, we’ve been doing regular Zoom meetings with our crews in both places, so we decided to do one April 10 to celebrate her maiden voyage. Then, we decided to do another one Wednesday as a tribute to the passengers and crew, and we worked for more than a week to figure out how we could still do this tribute.
“I thought this was an interesting way to honor this momentous occasion like we always do, and this technology allowed us to do it.”
The Zoom event, which saw more than 50 guests and crew members log on, was kicked off by co-owner John Joslyn, who addressed the crew’s importance in keeping the legacy and story of the Titanic alive and well.
“As we move forward today, I think about (the crews), who have become a part of my extended family, and also caretakers of the great ship,” he said. “So I just wanted to say sail on Titanic, you’re in very good hands.”
The special guests then followed, including crew members Capt. David Parker, who led a prayer, followed by Professor Danny Griffin, the Musical Director at Crown College in Tennessee, who performed “Sweet Hour of Prayer” on his cello.
The Reverend George DeMass, Chaplain of the Titanic Historical Society was also a part of the event, as was Helen Benzinger, great-granddaughter of Margaret Tobin Brown, better known as “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.” Benzinger, who now lives in Kansas City, has become a friend of the crew at the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction.
During the memorial, Benzinger shared her great-grandmother’s stories from the early morning hours of April 15, 1912, as well as some events that happened following her trip on the rescue ship Carpathia.
“I think the most important thing Margaret showed us, and everyone else in her lifeboat and on the Carpathia, is there is always hope,” Benzinger said. “She showed us there is always courage to be had, whether you think you’re brave or not, the courage you can muster is remarkable. She also showed the resilience that she, the passengers and crew had to get through this incredible tragedy, and gave us hope we could all do the same, even in this time.”
Crew member Emily Densky followed Benzinger by reading a poem called “The Voyage,” followed by author Blair Beed, another special guest Kellogg-Joslyn said she was quite happy to get.
“He wrote a book called ‘Titanic Victims in Halifax Graveyards,’ and he joined us from Halifax, U.K., which is where he lives,” she said. “I think we’re so honored to have him because his story is much bigger than him being an author. He has a relationship with Titanic that is different than any we have been introduced to, so he shared the story of his grandfather, and what happened in Halifax when the Mackay-Bennett came in with all those bodies.”
Once Beed finished, crew member Bill Young pulled out his violin and played “Nearer My God To Thee,” the hymn the Titanic band played as the vessel sank, on his violin.
“That song touches our hearts every single day,” Kellogg-Joslyn said.
Finally, the memorial wrapped with a special “surprise” music video put together by Chris Davis, producer and musical director of “Titanic The Musical,” featuring more than 30 cast members from the show, who recorded their parts while staying at home during the pandemic.
“When we started working on this memorial tribute a week ago, Chris Davis told me he wanted to put this together, and I told him great, I’d put it on during our memorial tribute,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “It’s quiet a technique they use to put these together because they record each part individually, then sync it all up.”
According to Kellogg-Joslyn, while this memorial tribute was most assuredly different, the feedback from the crew has been great.
“Our crew members were very pleased we did this tribute because they were worried we wouldn’t be able to do one because we weren’t all together,” she said. “When we started planning, I thought I had to expand it more, and we were able to include guests that were never possible in the past. Take Rev. DeMasse, because by him being the Chaplain of the Titanic Historical Society, he would never be able to be at either of our locations on that day. He’s always doing other memorial services.
“Then, to be able to find an author in Blair Beed, and get Helen, these people would not normally be a part of this ceremony, but Zoom allowed us to expand how we did this tribute to a much bigger form.”
Kellogg-Joslyn also said now the memorial tribute is done, they’ll start focusing on re-opening the attractions, whenever that day may come.
“We’ll have our initial meetings on all those things we have to do, and what steps we’re going to take to get open,” she said. “We’re going to be ready for that day, whenever that may be.”
Visit bransontitanic.com for up-to-date information as it becomes available.
