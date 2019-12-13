The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a kitchen fire Dec. 12 at Trout Hollow Lodge in Hollister.
In a press release, Western Taney County Fire officials reported at 1:50 p.m. they were dispatched for a commercial structure fire at the 1400 block of Acacia Club Road. At the scene, crews discovered smoke showing from the roof and eves of a six unit, single story strip hotel.
Inside, firefighters found a kitchen fire. Crews extinguished the fire within minutes. The fire was contained to one room and the attic chase of a second room, according to the release.
No one was occupying the building at the time of the fire. Maintenance personnel on the property were alerted to the fire by a passerby. Employees attempted to extinguish the fire themselves using portable fire extinguishers, but were unable to subdue the fire, the release stated.
Fire officials credited the employees for shutting the door to the building when they were unable to put the fire out. By doing this, they limited the amount of oxygen the fire received, which kept it in check until fire units arrived, according to the release.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be a stove that was accidentally turned on during maintenance of the unit, which spread to nearby combustible materials, the release stated.
