Firefighters and paramedics came together on Feb. 8 to rescue a woman who fell and injured her leg while hiking in Branson’s Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area.
Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin said the woman had slipped and fallen on a trail at Lakeside Forest.
When the woman’s party realized that her injury would prevent her from walking out of the woods on her own, they called for assistance.
“Firefighters responded, plus the paramedics from Taney County Ambulance District responded,” said Martin. “We did send all of the on-duty personal, mainly because it just took extra labor to be able to bring her up those steps.
“The crews took what’s called a stokes basket down to her, and the paramedics were able to treat her on scene and get her stabilized.”
Crews made access to the injured woman via more than 300 stone steps in the Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area that go down toward Lake Taneycomo.
“They did have to physically carry her up the steps and up to the awaiting ambulance to be transported to a local hospital,” Martin said. “It wasn’t anything life-threatening.
“It was a simple slip and fall on very wet conditions on the trails over the weekend. One of the challenges of being out in nature, if you will, is accidents can happen.
“ Just thankful for our staff who were able to get down to her and help them, and the rest of the party, exit the Lakeside Forest.”
Crews were on scene for approximately two hours.
