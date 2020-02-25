A man wanted in Ozark County for nine outstanding warrants, was recently arrested in Taney County.
In a press release, Taney County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brad Daniels reported that the department received information that Jason Laird, 42, of Gainesville, was staying at a residence at 201 Prairie Lane in Kirbyville.
After obtaining a search warrant, Taney County deputies conducted a search of the property on Feb. 20 and were able to arrest Laird and take him into custody without incident. It was additionally reported that Laird should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the press release.
While at the residence, deputies discovered a vehicle that had been stolen out of Ozark County. Officers also obtained an additional warrant to search for stolen property at the residence.
As a result of that warrant, two stolen firearms and additional property were seized by officers, the release stated.
According to court records, Laird has been charged in Ozark County with two counts of 1st Degree Tampering With a Motor Vehicle, two counts of stealing a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate and 1st degree burglary.
