The public is now able to take in the sights and sounds of Christmas at the 3rd Annual Branson’s Festival of Trees at the Branson Landing.
This Christmas tree and wreath exhibition is free and open to the public to visit, with the sales of the donated trees and other Christmas decor going to benefit Christian Action Ministries.
“So we’re very blessed to get the community support that we have,” said CAM Executive Director Kevin Huddleston. “All these trees that are around us here have been supplied by sponsors who actually paid a sponsorship fee for the right to place a tree in here. Then we turn around and sell their beautiful tree that they’ve decorated and some lucky customer goes out with a beautiful tree and we get to keep the funds.”
Huddleston shared that since they began hosting this event in 2017, they have used the money to help them better serve the community, including the purchase of a large delivery truck and a recent facility expansion.
“Last year, we had the funds that we needed to expand our services and our available space in Forsyth and make that available to outside not-for-profits such as Options Pregnancy Clinic,” Huddleston said. “So it’s a win-win-win there. So we’re just very grateful for the support we get from the community.
“The other neat part is, a lot of these trees, perhaps even a majority of them, are purchased by guests to our community. It’s not even money from our community anymore. It’s coming into our community, so that’s another win.”
While guests will find a number of traditionally decorated trees inside the shop, Huddleston said they also have several unique, non-traditional trees.
“Interestingly, there’s another one over here that is designed and supplied by some folks at Branson Oaks Manor,” said Huddleston. “It’s a tribute to Burl Ives, and it’s unique. Interestingly, it’s the first tree that sold. An art dealer from out of town purchased it and is taking it home with him.”
At a special premier event on Oct. 29, one of the designers of the Burl Ives tree, retired Fleet Marine Force Corpsman Sebastian Xavier of Branson, was there to explain to attendees the inspiration behind the decorations on the tree.
“I choose Burl Ives, because I’m drawn to the nostalgia. I’m drawn to the idea of an era gone by,” said Xavier. “I wanted people to know more about him, other than him just being the narrator of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer as Sam the Snowman. But I found that in the end that is what he was, he was a storyteller.”
While she is no longer serving in a leadership capacity at CAM, Huddleston said former Executive Director Elizabeth Hughes agreed to return this year to assistant him with the Festival of Trees.
“She ran it by herself the first two years. Even though she’s not officially with Christian Action Ministries anymore, I prevailed upon her one more time to come back and coordinate this year,” said Huddleston. “So it’s still Elizabeth’s event.”
Inside the store, guests can also purchase other Christmas decor including ornaments and wreaths.
Huddleston added that the store is mostly run by volunteers and is always in need of more people that can donate their time.
The festival is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 8. Visit bransonfestivaloftrees.com.
