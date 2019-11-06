The body of a man from Branson was discovered this afternoon (Nov. 6) in Bull Creek.
In a press release, Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen said they have identified the man as William Edward Roberts Jr., 58, of Branson. At 12:43 p.m. law enforcement received a call that a body had been found at F Highway and Bull Creek.
This case is currently a joint investigation between the Taney County Coroners Office, the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Water Patrol, according to the release.
Foul play is not suspected at this time and an autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow Nov. 7.
As more information on this story becomes available we'll have it for you here at bransontrilakesnews.com.
