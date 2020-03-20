Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Branson Tri-Lakes News wants to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. With that in mind, the newspaper’s offices are now closed to the public indefinitely.
The newspaper, however, will remain open and operational so we can bring you the news you need during this event.
Anyone can still call our office number at 417-334-3161. You can also email General Manager Robert Erickson at publisher@bransontrilakesnews.com, Sales & Marketing Manager Mandy Farrow at mfarrow@bransontrialkesnews.com. If you have news information or tips, email Managing Editor Cliff Sain at csain@bransontrilakesnews.com.
