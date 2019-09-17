Downtown Branson will be the center of attention this week as the 46th Annual Autumn Daze Festival, which features homemade crafts, foods, live entertainment and more, returns for another year.
The festival is free to the public.
Autumn Daze is set to see more than 80 vendors, featuring “handcrafted, unique items, décor,” as well as direct sale items. Some featured items include African-made woven baskets, Gecko heat packs, handmade goat milk soaps, body butter and sugar scrubs, wood carvings, Scentsy wax, oils and diffusers, embroidery, handmade jewelry, quilts and more.
Many vendors will be demonstrating their techniques. Artisans and crafters will exhibit their work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Also, many of the locally owned “mom and pop” downtown businesses will participate in sidewalk sales.
In addition to the vendors, Autumn Daze will also feature continuous entertainment from some of the area’s most popular local performers, and even a few Branson stars.
In addition to the live music and comedy, folks will be able to enjoy conversations with Branson celebrities, who will be hanging out in an autograph booth.
There will also be plenty of things for the children to do, including contests, activities and inflatables. Saturday will see a bounce house, face painting and balloon animals from 11a.m. until 2 p.m.
Finally, Autumn Daze will also host several food trucks and sweet treat trucks. Expect to find foods and beverages such as pork sandwiches, kettle corn, pork rinds, fresh lemonade, coffee and more. You may even find vendors providing samples of tasty treats.
Plus, several veterans groups will have booths for information, and local animal shelters with dogs for adoption.
Visit facebook.com/HistoricDowntownBranson.
