Several weeks ago, Gray Media, including KY3, KSPR and The CW, joined forces with the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB to produce a TV special called “Blessings from Branson,” with a goal of “uplifting our Ozarks community during these trying times.” The new special is set to air Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
“Many Branson stars have been posting videos to entertain their fans, so the opportunity to put together a TV show was discussed,” said Chief Marketing Officer for the Branson Chamber/CVB Rachel Wood. “Plans are now being made for a second Blessings from Branson show later in May.”
According to a release, many Branson entertainers will perform as part of the show, including the Hughes Brothers from “The Hughes Music Show,” Kari Garrison from “Clay Cooper’s Country Express,” the Petersens family bluegrass band from the Little Opry Theatre, Grand Country Music Hall’s Jamie Haage, Cassandre and Timothy Haygood from “Cassandre Voice of an Angel” and “The Haygoods,” Clay, Tina and Colton Cooper from “Clay Cooper’s Country Express,” Billy Yates from the “Hit Songwriters in the Round” show, and Megan Mabe from “Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers.”
“Blessings from Branson” will feature those acts singing traditional favorites such as “How Great Thou Art” “Amazing Grace,” “Old Rugged Cross” and more highlighting the program.
“Blessings from Branson” will air Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on The CW. “With Blessings from Branson, the thoughts and prayers from these talented entertainers will fill your heart and bless your family at this difficult time,” Wood added.
Visit bransonchamber.com, or ky3.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.