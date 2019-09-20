A man accused of murdering a 6-year-old girl in Branson in 2015 is being sent to a state mental facility again, and his court case will be put on hold – again.
John Roberts, 60, is accused of strangling Jasmine Miller on Feb. 21, 2015 in the hotel room where he lived and near where Miller and her parents lived. After a hearing last month, visiting judge Jason R. Brown issued a ruling on Monday to send Roberts to a state mental health facility.
The online docket shows the case has been suspended for a mental evaluation. Taney County Prosecuting Attorney Williams Duston said the case is not over.
“We’ll probably have a hearing in about six months,” Duston said.
Roberts has been the subject of several mental exams over the years. His case has spanned two defense attorneys, two prosecuting attorneys, three judges and four-and-a-half years.
Duston, who became the county prosecutor at the beginning of the year, said he would like to see this case come to a conclusion.
“I know (Jasmine Miller’s) family would like closure,” he said.
Roberts is charged with first-degree murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.