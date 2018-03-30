A proposed change to Branson’s municipal code on seat belts made its way back to the Branson Board of Aldermen Tuesday after being voted down in December.
If aldermen approve the change on a second reading, seat belt violations in Branson would change from a secondary offense to a primary offense, meaning a Branson police officer could initiate a traffic stop if they see a driver not wearing a seat belt.
The change passed first reading Tuesday by a 4-3 vote with Aldermen Cris Bohinc, Bob Simmons and Mike Booth voting to approve the change, and aldermen Betsy Seay, Kevin McConnell and Rick Castillon voting against the measure. Because the aldermen’s votes were a 3-3 tie, Mayor Karen Best cast the tie-breaking vote in support of the change.
Both the aldermen and the mayor voted the same as they did the first time this measure appeared before them in December of 2017.
According to City Administrator Stan Dobbins, the measure reappeared on Tuesday’s agenda from a request from aldermen due to the second reading occurring during a special session when Alderwoman Bohinc was absent. During the special session, the ordinance change failed to pass its second reading with a 3-2 vote against.
“Members of the board requested it come back because of the way it occurred in December,” Dobbins said. “They wanted the opportunity to vote on it with the full board.”
Branson Assistant Chief of Police Eric Schmitt presented the proposed change to the board Tuesday night. Schmitt said the issue was something both he and the department were passionate about from a safety perspective.
“We’re asking for the tool to be able to enforce and educate this vital safety measure in the city,” Schmitt said.
Referencing materials provided to the board, Schmitt said not wearing a seat belt drastically increases the risk of serious injury or death. All materials from the meeting are located online at cityofbranson.org/AgendaCenter.
“You are 460 percent more likely to be killed in an accident if you’re not wearing a seat belt,” Schmitt said. “That’s a staggering amount. One study in your packet quotes the fact that it’s safer to drive intoxicated or stoned than it is to drive without a seatbelt. You’re more likely to survive a DUI accident (with a seat belt) than you are to survive an accident without a seat belt on.”
According to Schmitt, if the ordinance change passes second reading, it will begin May 1.
“That’s because there will be a very large education piece to go with it,” he said. “The comment that this is a revenue piece is absolutely false, $10 a ticket isn’t going to get us anywhere toward revenue generation. The city of Branson collects less than 1 percent of its general revenue from tickets.
“It has nothing to do with revenue enhancement, it has everything to do with being able to stop and educate people about the dangers of not wearing their seat belt.”
PUBLIC COMMENT
Community members both in favor and against the proposed change addressed the board of aldermen during the section set aside for public comment.
Kresleigh Hedrick, a senior at Branson High School, represented a group of students in attendance. Hedrick said she was in favor of the change due to being close to two students who died in car wrecks and that the changes will cause more students to wear seat belts.
“Having this bill passed will give them another reason to wear their seat belt and not get pulled over,” Hedrick said.
Tony Mullen, Taney County coroner, also spoke in favor of the change, sharing a personal story of his wife’s death in a car accident.
“Not only professionally, but personally, this affects me,” Mullen said. “I’m passionate about this.”
According to Mullen, more than half of the fatal crashes in Missouri in 2017 involved a lack of seat belt usage.
“In 2017, 949 people lost their lives on Missouri roadways, 68 percent of those were not wearing their seat belts,” Mullen said. “That’s the highest number of deaths since 2007 in the state of Missouri.”
Branson resident Dustin Snavely said he empathized with those who have lost loved ones in car accidents and thanked the police department for their work, but said he was concerned about a potential abuse of the Fourth Amendment, which guarantee’s an individuals rights against unreasonable searches and seizures. Snavely also said changing the offense wouldn’t address the primary factors in fatal car accidents.
“In every case there was a primary factor for that accident,” Snavely said. “Whether it was distracted driving, a DUI, a DWI, excessive speed, whatever it was, the seat belt wasn’t the primary cause. To me, it seems like it’s a secondary concern to a much bigger concern, which is why I think it should stay as a secondary (offense).”
Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin then followed saying the city continues to stress the importance of seat belts in the community through education programs. Martin shared a story of a crash the fire department responded to Tuesday where he said a seat belt prevented further injury.
“Child’s seats, booster seats, speeding, lane maintenance, operating equipment including license plate lights, are primary offenses in our city,” Martin said. “I don’t understand why seat belts are not.”
Doug Baker was the final Branson resident to address the board. A former law enforcement officer from Johnson County Kansas, Baker said he had firsthand experience with seat belt ordinances and a crash survivor but is opposed the change.
“I do believe, along with the other gentlemen, that this is a serious attempt to take away our rights,” Baker said. “I did see law enforcement officers step out of bounds and use the excuse of the law to justify a stop.”
Baker went onto say the city is unable to enforce all the ordinances on the books, citing cars driving in the rain without headlights.
“I am in favor of seat belt usage,” Baker said. “I just feel like making it a primary offense is a step too far.”
ALDERMEN COMMENTS
Alderman McConnell was the first to address the issue. McConnell thanked the students and residents who attended the meeting adding he also experienced loss from a fatal accident.
“I think many of us feel the raw pain of what it’s like when people make bad decisions, no question,” McConnell said. “I appreciate, when I was your age I wasn’t coming to board of aldermen meetings to share, so thank you for that.”
According to McConnell, his opposition to the change comes from the potential for abuses of power.
“I don’t mean Assistant Chief Schmitt, because I have all the respect for this man and the rest our law enforcement officers,” McConnell said. “But what I don’t control is when you change policy, is what happens tomorrow.”
McConnell said he supports education efforts for seat belt use, and protecting minors, but received overwhelming response from constituents opposed to the change.
“They call the shots, not us, and they don’t want it,” he said. “And it’s overwhelming, it’s not 50 percent, it’s not 60 percent.”
Alderwoman Bohinc said she did research on what she said were false comments she heard from the first round of discussion on the issue. Bohinc also said she supports the change due to seat belt usage already being a law, receiving positive feedback from constituents and the role of an alderman to support public safety.
“Wearing seat belts is already the law, so if you’re obeying the law you’re not going to get pulled over,” Bohinc said. “We’ve never had a complaint on our police officers pulling people over for a false reason and I have confidence in them.”
“One of the things we’re tasked to do as a board and mayor is public safety … and that’s a very important thing.”
Bohinc also said changing the ordinance will encourage more seat belt use due to a desire to avoid being pulled over.
“If somebody knows they might get pulled over they’re going to put it on, and we’re going to save lives,” Bohinc said.
Bohinc also addressed concerns regarding the Fourth Amendment, saying being pulled over for a seat belt violation would not authorize a search of a vehicle.
“If they are pulled over and their smoking pot and (the officer) smells pot, then they have a reason to,” Bohinc said. “There’s a lot of reasons people can be pulled over right now, and our officers don’t need the excuse of a seat belt to pull someone over.”
Alderwoman Seay echoed McConnell’s comments in emphasizing with the pain of loss a belief in education on the importance of seat belts, respect for the police department and an opposition to the change.
“If it was focused more on our teens it’d be a little different,” Seay said. “You know I adore you Eric (Schmitt) but you saying you need to save me from myself is scary, that we want government to save us from ourselves is scary, that’s a scary thought for me.”
Seay also said the response she received was overwhelmingly against the change.
Alderman Castillon said he agreed with both McConnell and Seay, saying it was a tough issue driven by a desire to reflect the feedback he received.
“I’ve gotten a lot of texts, calls and emails that have asked me to vote no on this,” Castillon said.
Alderman Booth said he’s heard from both supporters and opponents of the change, but believes in the duty of an alderman to be a leader.
“The reason you’re elected is to lead,” Booth said. “So get up and lead.”
According to Booth, he was also driven to support the change from having to support his wife through the loss of students at the school.
“That hit me pretty hard,” Booth said. “And not only had to hold her once, I had to hold her more than once because more kids had died.”
Booth also said he believed police would not need to use seat belts as an excuse to pull over a driver and he believes in the importance of enacting laws for public safety.
“Sometimes we have to tell people to drive 35 miles per hour in a zone,” Booth said. “We have to tell people not to weave down the middle of the highway in a turn lane. It’s called a law and it’s there to protect us all.
Alderman Simmons also echoed the comments of all the aldermen thanking those who spoke Tuesday. Simmons also said he appreciated the studies provided by the police department in his decision to support the change.
“The conclusion was this increases seat belt usage, and that does reduce deaths,” Simmons said.
Simmons also agreed with the importance of protecting individual rights, and doesn’t consider it a violation of Fourth Amendment rights. He also considers it an opportunity to save lives.
“I don’t think I have any less rights because of this seat belt law,” Simmons said.
“I appreciate the rights issue, and I agree this is something we have to be constantly vigilante about, but I think it’s been greatly overweighed. Just right here in our own area, the instances you’ve given in the last few months and last two or three years is so sad, it’s unnecessary. Yes those people made a mistake, yes they made a wrong decision, but did they have to die for it? It doesn’t appear so.
Mayor Best said she understood the opposition to the change, but viewed the issue from a pure safety angle.
“It’s not about stopping,” Best said. “It’s not about looking for things, it’s not about abuse of power. Does that happen? Absolutely, and as things happen like that, it’s our job, it’s our responsibility to take care of that. As leaders it’s our job to make sure everything is going as it’s supposed to.
“If there’s a problem, we fix it.”
Best also said the feedback she has received has been in support of the change.
“I’ve only had two people reach out to me that were ‘no,’” Best said. “I had numerous people that were yeses, so based on that if I had to vote it would be how I would make my decision.”
The next regular session for the Branson Board of Aldermen is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 10. Although the election to select the replacement for Booth as a Ward I alderman is set for April 3, Booth will conclude his tenure as aldermen voting on the meeting’s consent agenda items, which will include the seat belt ordinance.
