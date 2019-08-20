sdc gospel 2

Southern Gospel Picnic also includes shows at the Echo Hollow Amphitheater.

 courtesy of Silver Dollar City

Even though the folks at Silver Dollar City recently made several announcements regarding 2020, there is still plenty to see and do in 2019, including Southern Gospel Picnic festival, which is set to kick off Thursday. 

This festival, which will boast some of the most popular names in southern gospel music, runs through Sept. 2 all over the park, including at the Echo Hollow Amphitheater, as well as aboard the Showboat Branson Belle.

This annual event may be the shortest of the park’s festivals at only 12 days, but it is the most jam-packed, as far as entertainment goes. In addition to up-and-coming acts, Silver Dollar City’s Southern Gospel Picnic will also feature some of the biggest names in the business.

The following acts are set to perform on the stages of Silver Dollar City throughout the park.

Southern Gospel throughout the park

 

Aug. 22 -— The Allen Family, High Road, The Lesters, Liberty Quartet, The Hinson Family

Aug. 23 -— Endless Highway, The Hinson Family, The Kingsmen, Mark Bishop, Poet Voices.

Aug. 24 — The McKameys, The Nelons, Southern Raised, and The Hinson Family

Aug. 25 — Dr. Dennis Swanberg, Karen Peck & New River, Three Bridges, The Williamsons, 4 Calvary

Aug. 26 — Jordan Family Band, Lefevre Quartet, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, The Whisnants, 4 Calvary

Aug. 27 — Greater Vision, The Kramers, Mark Trammell Quartet, The Mylon Hayes Family, The Mark Mathes Family, Faith’s Journey

Aug. 28 — Soul’d Out Quartet, Spoken 4 Quartet, Tribute Quartet, The Lore Family, the Mark Mathes Family, Faith’s Journey

Aug. 29 — Dixie Melody Boys, The Guardians, The Old Paths, The Petersens, The Mark Mathes Family

Aug. 30 — 11th Hour, Dixie Echoes, Geraldine & Ricky, Joseph Habedank, and Blake & Jenna Bolerjack

Aug. 31 — Blake & Jenna Bolerjack, The Hyssongs, Jay Parrack & Vocal Event, The Littles, New South

Sept. 1 — The Freemans, Goodman Revival, Hosea Bilyeu Family, Jeff Stice, The Farnum Family, Becky Lercher

Sept. 2 — The Craguns, The Diplomats Quartet, Down East Boys, The Farnum Family

 

While the performances take place all over the park, Silver Dollar City’s 4,000-seat Echo Hollow Amphitheater will host special shows nightly. 

“When we first started doing this kind of music 16 or 18 years ago, if we had three or four hundred people for a concert, that was pretty good,” Silver Dollar City’s Festival Coordinator D.A. Callaway said. “Now, it’s pretty common to have three or four thousand in the evenings. This event keeps on growing, and we’re getting a great reputation because the artists like Silver Dollar City, the tech crew and our hospitality.

“People who come here from other places are astounded by the friendliness and courtesy of the people who live and work around here.”

The park is also hosting two evenings featuring America’s Largest Hymn Sing, featuring soul-stirring hymns and some of the biggest names in Southern Gospel. 

This second annual event will be led by Gerald Wolfe & Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, The Whisnants, Jim & Melissa Brady, The Mylon Hayes Family and The Kramers.

All shows begin at 6 p.m.

 

Southern Gospel Nights in Echo Hollow

 

Aug. 22 — The Martins

Aug. 23 -— Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Endless Highway

Aug. 24 — The Hoppers

Aug. 25 — Triumphant Quartet

Aug. 26 — America’s Largest Hymn Sing

Aug. 27 — America’s Largest Hymn Sing

Aug. 28 — The Collingsworth Family

Aug. 29 — Legacy Five

Aug. 30 — Gold City

Aug. 31 — Jeff & Sheri Easter

Sept. 1 — The Isaacs

Sept. 2 — The Booth Brothers

As always, the concerts in Echo Hollow Amphitheatre are weather permitting.

Silver Dollar City isn’t the only place to catch southern gospel, as the festival again takes over the stage aboard the Showboat Branson Belle for several special cruises departing at noon.

 

Southern Gospel aboard the Showboat Branson Belle

 

Aug. 25 — The Tallys

Aug. 26 — Lynda Randle

Aug. 27 — The Jim Brady Trio

Aug. 28 — Brian Free & Assurance

Aug. 29 — The Erwins

Aug. 30 — The Taylors

Aug. 31 — The Ball Brothers

Sept. 1 — The Perrys

 

Once the Southern Gospel Picnic is in the books, Silver Dollar City will host Country Music Days for 13 days, Sept. 6-22, and feature country music entertainers at several venues, including three “big name” concert events at Echo Hollow Amphitheatre with Steve Wariner Sept. 7, Sept 14, and Sawyer Brown Sept. 21.

In addition to the big names at Echo Hollow, the park will see some of my favorite local acts taking the Silver Dollar City stages, and the Red Gold Heritage Hall will also host the Barn Dance during Country Music Days. Visit silverdollarcity.com.

