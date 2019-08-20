Even though the folks at Silver Dollar City recently made several announcements regarding 2020, there is still plenty to see and do in 2019, including Southern Gospel Picnic festival, which is set to kick off Thursday.
This festival, which will boast some of the most popular names in southern gospel music, runs through Sept. 2 all over the park, including at the Echo Hollow Amphitheater, as well as aboard the Showboat Branson Belle.
This annual event may be the shortest of the park’s festivals at only 12 days, but it is the most jam-packed, as far as entertainment goes. In addition to up-and-coming acts, Silver Dollar City’s Southern Gospel Picnic will also feature some of the biggest names in the business.
The following acts are set to perform on the stages of Silver Dollar City throughout the park.
Southern Gospel throughout the park
Aug. 22 -— The Allen Family, High Road, The Lesters, Liberty Quartet, The Hinson Family
Aug. 23 -— Endless Highway, The Hinson Family, The Kingsmen, Mark Bishop, Poet Voices.
Aug. 24 — The McKameys, The Nelons, Southern Raised, and The Hinson Family
Aug. 25 — Dr. Dennis Swanberg, Karen Peck & New River, Three Bridges, The Williamsons, 4 Calvary
Aug. 26 — Jordan Family Band, Lefevre Quartet, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, The Whisnants, 4 Calvary
Aug. 27 — Greater Vision, The Kramers, Mark Trammell Quartet, The Mylon Hayes Family, The Mark Mathes Family, Faith’s Journey
Aug. 28 — Soul’d Out Quartet, Spoken 4 Quartet, Tribute Quartet, The Lore Family, the Mark Mathes Family, Faith’s Journey
Aug. 29 — Dixie Melody Boys, The Guardians, The Old Paths, The Petersens, The Mark Mathes Family
Aug. 30 — 11th Hour, Dixie Echoes, Geraldine & Ricky, Joseph Habedank, and Blake & Jenna Bolerjack
Aug. 31 — Blake & Jenna Bolerjack, The Hyssongs, Jay Parrack & Vocal Event, The Littles, New South
Sept. 1 — The Freemans, Goodman Revival, Hosea Bilyeu Family, Jeff Stice, The Farnum Family, Becky Lercher
Sept. 2 — The Craguns, The Diplomats Quartet, Down East Boys, The Farnum Family
While the performances take place all over the park, Silver Dollar City’s 4,000-seat Echo Hollow Amphitheater will host special shows nightly.
“When we first started doing this kind of music 16 or 18 years ago, if we had three or four hundred people for a concert, that was pretty good,” Silver Dollar City’s Festival Coordinator D.A. Callaway said. “Now, it’s pretty common to have three or four thousand in the evenings. This event keeps on growing, and we’re getting a great reputation because the artists like Silver Dollar City, the tech crew and our hospitality.
“People who come here from other places are astounded by the friendliness and courtesy of the people who live and work around here.”
The park is also hosting two evenings featuring America’s Largest Hymn Sing, featuring soul-stirring hymns and some of the biggest names in Southern Gospel.
This second annual event will be led by Gerald Wolfe & Greater Vision, Mark Trammell Quartet, The Whisnants, Jim & Melissa Brady, The Mylon Hayes Family and The Kramers.
All shows begin at 6 p.m.
Southern Gospel Nights in Echo Hollow
Aug. 22 — The Martins
Aug. 23 -— Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Endless Highway
Aug. 24 — The Hoppers
Aug. 25 — Triumphant Quartet
Aug. 26 — America’s Largest Hymn Sing
Aug. 27 — America’s Largest Hymn Sing
Aug. 28 — The Collingsworth Family
Aug. 29 — Legacy Five
Aug. 30 — Gold City
Aug. 31 — Jeff & Sheri Easter
Sept. 1 — The Isaacs
Sept. 2 — The Booth Brothers
As always, the concerts in Echo Hollow Amphitheatre are weather permitting.
Silver Dollar City isn’t the only place to catch southern gospel, as the festival again takes over the stage aboard the Showboat Branson Belle for several special cruises departing at noon.
Southern Gospel aboard the Showboat Branson Belle
Aug. 25 — The Tallys
Aug. 26 — Lynda Randle
Aug. 27 — The Jim Brady Trio
Aug. 28 — Brian Free & Assurance
Aug. 29 — The Erwins
Aug. 30 — The Taylors
Aug. 31 — The Ball Brothers
Sept. 1 — The Perrys
Once the Southern Gospel Picnic is in the books, Silver Dollar City will host Country Music Days for 13 days, Sept. 6-22, and feature country music entertainers at several venues, including three “big name” concert events at Echo Hollow Amphitheatre with Steve Wariner Sept. 7, Sept 14, and Sawyer Brown Sept. 21.
In addition to the big names at Echo Hollow, the park will see some of my favorite local acts taking the Silver Dollar City stages, and the Red Gold Heritage Hall will also host the Barn Dance during Country Music Days. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
