A federal judge ordered the dismissal of several court cases last month connected to the July 2018 sinking of a Ride the Ducks vessel into Table Rock Lake that killed 17 of the 31 people on board.
Among those dismissed cases was a federal complaint filed by Ripley Entertainment Inc. and Branson Duck Vehicles, LLC, the owners of Branson Ride the Ducks.
In a court document filed on Nov. 27, 2019 by United States District Judge Douglas Harpool regarding this complaint, the court found that Ride the Ducks International lacked standing under the statutory protections of the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851. The act gives vessel owners the ability to limit or restrict liability owed to the injured parties based on the value of the vessel.
In this case, because the sunken vessel is now worth much less than the $75,000 cost to have the vessel salvaged, it’s value is $0, the complaint stated, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News Archives.
At the end of 2017 Ride the Ducks International sold its fleet of Branson Ride the Duck vessels, which included the Stretch Duck 07, to Ripley Entertainment Inc. Following the sinking of Stretch Duck 07, lawsuits began being filed against Ripley Entertainment LLC, Ride the Ducks International and several others, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News Archives.
On Nov. 14, 2019, the court heard oral arguments regarding whether admiralty jurisdiction (the jurisdiction of courts of law over cases concerning ships on the sea and other navigable waters), exists over the claims raised in the complaint. The court also heard arguments regarding Ride the Ducks Internationals standing to invoke the Limitation of Liability Act, the court document stated.
Ride the Ducks International argued that while it was not an owner, or charter, of the Stretch Duck 07 at the time of the July 19, 2018 disaster, the Limitation of Liability Act should apply to them as the previous owner because of the time and money they invested into Stretch Duck 07 prior to the sale of the vessel, according to the court document.
In response, the court dismissed Ride the Ducks International’s complaint, citing that because they were not the owners of the vessel, they do not have standing to assert admiral jurisdiction, the court document stated.
As it failed a test of contemporary navigability, the court also ruled that Table Rock Lake is not subject to admiralty jurisdiction of the purpose of invoking the Limitation of Liability Act. This ruling was made because Table Rock Lake is a recreational lake used for fishing, water sports and recreation and no people or goods are shipped across the lake as part of interstate commerce, and no tug boats, barges or ferries operate on the lake.
An impact of this decision is that the judge has now lifted a stay of discovery on civil cases relating to the incident. A check of federal court records shows that all but two federal civil suits have been settled, with several settlements reached as recently as Nov. 14.
There are also still federal criminal cases against former Ripley Entertainment employees Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles V. Baltzell and Curtis P. Lanham. All three are currently scheduled for a jury trial Oct. 19, 2020 in federal court in Springfield.
Ripley Entertainment LLC and Branson Duck Vehicles, LLC filed an appeal of the dismissal with the courts on Dec. 2, according to court documents.
