Troop 789 held a Court of Honor to present nine area boys who have earned their Eagle Scout rank.
This is the highest rank achievable as a scout.
Those who received this honor were Gabriel Arambulo, Julian Arambulo, Tim Dutton, Jaxton Gettling, Wyatt Gunzel, Samuel Mahoney, Tucker Miller, Braden Thompson and Seth Wright.
“All of these boys had to work their way up through six lower ranks before completing their Eagle Scout requirements,” said Laura Miller, one of the troop leaders. “During the beginning ranks, the requirements are basic scouting skills: Knots, citizenship, camping, cooking, first aid and service. However once a scout completes the 1st Class Rank, the remaining ranks can only be achieved through earning merit badges, community service hours, fulfilling scouting leadership roles and continually upholding and demonstrating the principles of the Scout Law.
“Just to reach the Eagle rank, a scout must complete a minimum of 21 merit badges, 26 hours of community service (outside of their Eagle Scout Project), 18 months serving in a position of leadership within the troop and six Boards of Review. Once completing the lower ranks, an Eagle Scout candidate must demonstrate leadership abilities by determining a specific need within the community, developing a project to fulfill that need, recruit resources and finally execute that project.”
The following list consists of each scout and the project they conducted to help others:
–Gabriel Arambulo (17): Raised funds to pay for high efficiency stoves for Helps International and installing those stoves in rural villages in Guatemala, totaling about 140 service hours.
–Julian Arambulo (15): Organized “Coats for the Needy” coat drive in Taney County through Riley’s Treasures. He collected over 200 coats, jackets and sweaters.
–Tim Dutton (16): Organized a food drive for Christian Action Ministries and collected over 500 lbs of food for the pantry.
–Jaxton Gettling (18): Built theater boxes to help benefit the theater department at Branson High School for a total of 120 hours of service. This enabled the school to implement a Reader’s Theater.
–Wyatt Gunzel (15): Taught all six freshman health classes at Branson High School about Diabetes for Diabetes Awareness month and led educational stations for a total of 130 hours of student/volunteer participation.
–Samuel Mahoney (14): Organized, sought sponsors and collected items for over 50 comfort kits for kids in crisis at the Lake Area Child Advocacy Center (LACAC) logging over 100 service hours.
–Tucker Miller (13): Developed a plan to help the Taney County Crisis Center clear and clean up grounds to allow their current yard maintenance volunteer easier access to up keeping the grounds as well as collecting hygiene items for the Crisis Center, over 500 items were donated and an excess of 100 service hours were counted.
–Braden Thompson (12): Organized a winter clothing drive for Jesus was Homeless, amassing 40 large bags of donated clothes from 6 collection locations while managing 21 volunteers and logging over 56 hours of service.
–Seth Wright (14): Built brochure boxes for the trail heads on the White River Trail system for the Missouri State Parks, logging over 100 hours of service.
“As reflected in the variety of projects, each boy has been able to personalize their scouting experience,” said Miller. “They have developed new skills, challenged themselves physically and mentally and had to extend beyond their comfort zones to become men of honor and leaders in our small Branson community.”
According to Miller, Troop 789 of the Blazing Trails District of the Ozark Trails Council for the Boy Scouts of America had four Eagle Scouts last Nov., 10 this December (one did not participate in the Court of Honor and will be attending a separate ceremony with his cousin in another troop later on) and at the end of February 2020 there will be another four. That is a total of 18 Eagles in two years.
Jaxton Gettling was not present at the ceremony and is currently serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Columbia, South Carolina. According to Miller, Jaxton completed his Eagle rank requirements during the summer before he left in August. His big brother Jeshua, also an Eagle Scout, stepped in to represent his brother for the occasion.
