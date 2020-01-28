Multiple city and county emergency personnel responded to a house fire on Jan. 27 in Branson.
In a press release, Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 reported that around 11:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Ellison Street in Branson. Units first to arrive on scene found smoke and fire in the house and that the occupants had successfully evacuated.
A fast interior attack of the fire lead to a quick knockdown of the fire, which prevented it from spreading up into the attic. The home did suffer significant smoke and fire damage. No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation, according to the release.
