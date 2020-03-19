The Taneyhills Library is offering new services to help meet the needs of the community during COVID-19 related closures.
Although Taneyhills Library is currently closed to the public, they have online resources for those of all ages.
These new services will include curbside service, renewals, card/membership renewals by phone and new memberships.
Curbside service
Using the online library catalog, library members will be able to place items on hold. You can also call if you do not have online access.
Once your items are put on hold, the library staff will pull the items, check them out and notify you when they are available for pickup.
When you arrive at the library’s new entrance on 4th street, call 417.334.1418 and they will bring the materials to your vehicle.
Renewals
Use the online library catalog, call or email tanlib002@gmail.com to renew items.
To use the online catalog, log in using your library card number and your last name with the first letter capitalized.
Staff will contact members as items become due if you are unable to get online access.
Card/membership renewals by phone
Taneyhills Library will accept card/membership renewal by calling 417.334.1418 during business hours. You just have to supply your credit card information when asked.
New memberships
If you’re not currently a member you can still become one, just call 417.334.1418
To accommodate new members, Taneyhills Library will create a Guest Account until identification can be verified with a driver’s license or picture ID.
Access to e-services will be available when payment is made by credit card.
According to the release, library staff will assist patrons by phone and email (tanlib002@gmail.com), however the library is still closed to the public.
Library staff and volunteers will be available during the following business hours.
- Monday through Friday : 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday : CLOSED
The release states that the Taneyhills Library is sensitive to customers with urgent printing, photocopying and faxing needs. Call 417-334-1418 in advance to request assistance.
Visit taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org and ‘Taneyhills Community Library’ on Facebook for updates.
